Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s football scores:
CITY SECTION
Central League
Contreras 28, Hollywood 6
Roybal 7, Belmont 0
Bernstein 55, Mendez 6
Coliseum League
Crenshaw 35, Dymally 0
King/Drew 48, Washington 12
Dorsey 33, Fremont 0
East Valley League
Arleta 41, Verdugo Hills 21
North Hollywood 33, Grant 7
Sun Valley Poly 47, Monroe 12
Eastern League
Bell 42, South Gate 40
Garfield 48, South East 30
Huntington Park 28, L.A. Roosevelt 12
Exposition League
Manual Arts 42, Jefferson 7
Marquez 18, Angelou 7
Marine League
Narbonne d. Wilmington Banning, forfeit
Carson 31, San Pedro 20
Metro League
L.A. Jordan 44, Locke 0
Rancho Dominguez 56, View Park 20
Northern League
Franklin 40, Lincoln 0
L.A. Wilson 59, L.A. Marshall 20
Southern League
Los Angeles 24, Maywood 20
Diego Rivera 44, Torres 3
Sotomayor 20, West Adams 7
Valley Mission League
Panorama 46, Reseda 12
Sylmar 31, Canoga Park 6
Van Nuys 36, San Fernando 30
West Valley League
Birmingham 64, Chatsworth 0
Cleveland 29, Granada Hills 28 (OT)
El Camino Real 37, Taft 12
Western League
Palisades 22, Fairfax 14
Venice 48, L.A. Hamilton 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Bell Gardens 46, Alhambra 0
Montebello 37, Keppel 0
Schurr 52, San Gabriel 0
Angelus League
Cathedral 50, Alemany 6
St. Paul 27, St. Francis 17
Baseline League
Damien 45, Etiwanda 3
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Upland 7
Bay League
Culver City 21, Palos Verdes 18
Inglewood 34, Leuzinger 29
Big West — Upper League
Chaparral 55, Vista Murrieta 28
Bravo League
San Juan Hills 31, Corona del Mar 28
Newport Harbor 34, Tesoro 31
Camino Real League
St. Monica 35, Mary Star of the Sea 18
Channel League
Moorpark 38, Oak Park 14
Oxnard 51, Royal 17
Ventura 34, Buena 20
Citrus Belt League
Beaumont 34, Cajon 31
Redlands East Valley 31, Redlands 21
Citrus Valley 38, Yucaipa 26
Cottonwood League
Santa Rosa Academy 45, Riverside Prep 12
Temecula Prep 46, Silver Valley 0
Del Rey League
Salesian 34, Harvard-Westlake 0
St. Anthony 43, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 24
Del Rio League
La Serna 42, El Rancho 18
Santa Fe 48, California 22
Delta League
Capistrano Valley 35, Western 25
Tustin 37, Cypress 7
Desert Empire League
La Quinta 31, Palm Springs 16
Palm Desert 24, Xavier Prep 0
Epsilon League
Crean Lutheran 38, Foothill 20
Huntington Beach 42, Laguna Hills 3
Foothill League
Hart 35, Castaic 7
Valencia 55, Canyon Country Canyon 7
West Ranch 48, Saugus 24
Foxtrot League
Dana Hills 20, Aliso Niguel 10
Laguna Beach 7, Northwood 6
Orange 21, Fountain Valley 14
Gateway League
Downey 45, La Mirada 13
Mayfair 39, Bellflower 0
Golden League
Highland 35, Littlerock 13
Palmdale 53, Knight 18
Lancaster 7, Quartz Hill 0
Hacienda League
Chino 54, Walnut 24
Covina 23, Los Altos 18
South Hills 30, Diamond Bar 29
Inland Valley League
Moreno Valley 21, Citrus Hill 20
Perris 48, Lakeside 30
Iota League
Troy 35, Sonora 21
Ironwood League
Aquinas 27, Ontario Christian 13
Village Christian 36, Heritage Christian 21
Valley Christian 33, Capistrano Valley Christian 13
Ivy League
Orange Vista 49, Paloma Valley 12
Vista del Lago 43, Liberty 26
Kappa League
Brea Olinda 49, Westminster 0
Esperanza 42, Garden Grove 6
Segerstrom 35, St. Margaret’s 27
Lambda League
La Palma Kennedy 34, Placentia Valencia 19
Manzanita League
Desert Chapel 60, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 42
Desert Christian 75, San Jacinto Valley Academy 38
Anza Hamilton 55, Nuview Bridge 0
California Military Institute 59, Vasquez 3
Marmonte League
Bishop Diego 26, Camarillo 0
Oaks Christian 42, Oxnard Pacifica 20
Simi Valley 42, St. Bonaventure 28
Mesquite League
Big Bear 50, Western Christian 14
Linfield Christian 42, Maranatha 35
Mid-Cities League
Gahr 31, Lynwood 7
Norwalk 56, Compton Early College 6
Paramount 49, Firebaugh 0
Miramonte League
Garey 33, Bassett 14
La Puente 53, Workman 6
Mission League
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 28, Bishop Amat 21
Sierra Canyon 42, Chaminade 3
Mission Valley
Arroyo 39, Rosemead 16
El Monte 28, Gabrielino 14
Mojave River League
Apple Valley 41, Sultana 6
Serrano 47, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
Moore League
Lakewood 49, Long Beach Cabrillo 0
Millikan 52, Long Beach Jordan 6
Mountain Pass League
San Jacinto 49, Tahquitz 3
Temescal Canyon 14, Elsinore 0
Ocean League
West Torrance 54, Morningside 0
Omicron League
Garden Grove Pacifica 42, Irvine University 0
Pacific League
Burbank Burroughs 47, Hoover 21
Pioneer League
North Torrance 21, Santa Monica 14
Peninsula 35, South Torrance 0
Redondo Union 35, Torrance 7
Rio Hondo League
La Canada 35, Temple City 0
South Pasadena 55, Pasadena Poly 7
River Valley League
Norte Vista 28, Patriot 21
Jurupa Valley 22, Rubidoux 7
Sierra League
Bonita 27, Glendora 14
Charter Oak 43, Claremont 3
Colony 23, Los Osos 6
Sigma League
Los Amigos 27, Ocean View 6
Skyline League
Carter 58, Riverside Notre Dame 0
Colton 26, Fontana 19
Sunbelt League
Hemet 40, Riverside Poly 26
Hillcrest 35, Arlington 28
Rancho Christian 38, Valley View 20
Tango League
Garden Grove Santiago 24, Costa Mesa 22
Westminster La Quinta 45, Bolsa Grande 34
Tri-County League
Agoura 50, Santa Paula 26
San Marcos 31, Fillmore 17
Trinity League
Servite 20, JSerra 7
Santa Ana Mater Dei 40, Santa Margarita 18
St. John Bosco 28, Orange Lutheran 24
Zeta League
Saddleback 25, Godinez 19
Nonleague
Artesia 42, Channel Islands 7
Desert Hot Springs 46, Twentynine Palms 0
Grace Brethren 49, Glenn 12
Grand Terrace 41, Kaiser 16
Mission Viejo 49, Long Beach Poly 14
San Gorgonio 40, Montclair 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Edison 42, Helix 14
Gardena 22, Jurupa Hills 6
Rio Hondo Prep 24, King’s Academy 0
