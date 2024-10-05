Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

High school football scores
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s football scores:

CITY SECTION

Central League

Contreras 28, Hollywood 6

Roybal 7, Belmont 0

Bernstein 55, Mendez 6

Coliseum League

Crenshaw 35, Dymally 0

King/Drew 48, Washington 12

Dorsey 33, Fremont 0

East Valley League

Arleta 41, Verdugo Hills 21

North Hollywood 33, Grant 7

Sun Valley Poly 47, Monroe 12

Eastern League

Bell 42, South Gate 40

Garfield 48, South East 30

Huntington Park 28, L.A. Roosevelt 12

Exposition League

Manual Arts 42, Jefferson 7

Marquez 18, Angelou 7

Marine League

Narbonne d. Wilmington Banning, forfeit

Carson 31, San Pedro 20

Metro League

L.A. Jordan 44, Locke 0

Rancho Dominguez 56, View Park 20

Northern League

Franklin 40, Lincoln 0

L.A. Wilson 59, L.A. Marshall 20

Southern League

Los Angeles 24, Maywood 20

Diego Rivera 44, Torres 3

Sotomayor 20, West Adams 7

Valley Mission League

Panorama 46, Reseda 12

Sylmar 31, Canoga Park 6

Van Nuys 36, San Fernando 30

West Valley League

Birmingham 64, Chatsworth 0

Cleveland 29, Granada Hills 28 (OT)

El Camino Real 37, Taft 12

Western League

Palisades 22, Fairfax 14

Venice 48, L.A. Hamilton 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Bell Gardens 46, Alhambra 0

Montebello 37, Keppel 0

Schurr 52, San Gabriel 0

Angelus League

Cathedral 50, Alemany 6

St. Paul 27, St. Francis 17

Baseline League

Damien 45, Etiwanda 3

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Upland 7

Bay League

Culver City 21, Palos Verdes 18

Inglewood 34, Leuzinger 29

Big West — Upper League

Chaparral 55, Vista Murrieta 28

Bravo League

San Juan Hills 31, Corona del Mar 28

Newport Harbor 34, Tesoro 31

Camino Real League

St. Monica 35, Mary Star of the Sea 18

Channel League

Moorpark 38, Oak Park 14

Oxnard 51, Royal 17

Ventura 34, Buena 20

Citrus Belt League

Beaumont 34, Cajon 31

Redlands East Valley 31, Redlands 21

Citrus Valley 38, Yucaipa 26

Cottonwood League

Santa Rosa Academy 45, Riverside Prep 12

Temecula Prep 46, Silver Valley 0

Del Rey League

Salesian 34, Harvard-Westlake 0

St. Anthony 43, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 24

Del Rio League

La Serna 42, El Rancho 18

Santa Fe 48, California 22

Delta League

Capistrano Valley 35, Western 25

Tustin 37, Cypress 7

Desert Empire League

La Quinta 31, Palm Springs 16

Palm Desert 24, Xavier Prep 0

Epsilon League

Crean Lutheran 38, Foothill 20

Huntington Beach 42, Laguna Hills 3

Foothill League

Hart 35, Castaic 7

Valencia 55, Canyon Country Canyon 7

West Ranch 48, Saugus 24

Foxtrot League

Dana Hills 20, Aliso Niguel 10

Laguna Beach 7, Northwood 6

Orange 21, Fountain Valley 14

Gateway League

Downey 45, La Mirada 13

Mayfair 39, Bellflower 0

Golden League

Highland 35, Littlerock 13

Palmdale 53, Knight 18

Lancaster 7, Quartz Hill 0

Hacienda League

Chino 54, Walnut 24

Covina 23, Los Altos 18

South Hills 30, Diamond Bar 29

Inland Valley League

Moreno Valley 21, Citrus Hill 20

Perris 48, Lakeside 30

Iota League

Troy 35, Sonora 21

Ironwood League

Aquinas 27, Ontario Christian 13

Village Christian 36, Heritage Christian 21

Valley Christian 33, Capistrano Valley Christian 13

Ivy League

Orange Vista 49, Paloma Valley 12

Vista del Lago 43, Liberty 26

Kappa League

Brea Olinda 49, Westminster 0

Esperanza 42, Garden Grove 6

Segerstrom 35, St. Margaret’s 27

Lambda League

La Palma Kennedy 34, Placentia Valencia 19

Manzanita League

Desert Chapel 60, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 42

Desert Christian 75, San Jacinto Valley Academy 38

Anza Hamilton 55, Nuview Bridge 0

California Military Institute 59, Vasquez 3

Marmonte League

Bishop Diego 26, Camarillo 0

Oaks Christian 42, Oxnard Pacifica 20

Simi Valley 42, St. Bonaventure 28

Mesquite League

Big Bear 50, Western Christian 14

Linfield Christian 42, Maranatha 35

Mid-Cities League

Gahr 31, Lynwood 7

Norwalk 56, Compton Early College 6

Paramount 49, Firebaugh 0

Miramonte League

Garey 33, Bassett 14

La Puente 53, Workman 6

Mission League

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 28, Bishop Amat 21

Sierra Canyon 42, Chaminade 3

Mission Valley

Arroyo 39, Rosemead 16

El Monte 28, Gabrielino 14

Mojave River League

Apple Valley 41, Sultana 6

Serrano 47, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0

Moore League

Lakewood 49, Long Beach Cabrillo 0

Millikan 52, Long Beach Jordan 6

Mountain Pass League

San Jacinto 49, Tahquitz 3

Temescal Canyon 14, Elsinore 0

Ocean League

West Torrance 54, Morningside 0

Omicron League

Garden Grove Pacifica 42, Irvine University 0

Pacific League

Burbank Burroughs 47, Hoover 21

Pioneer League

North Torrance 21, Santa Monica 14

Peninsula 35, South Torrance 0

Redondo Union 35, Torrance 7

Rio Hondo League

La Canada 35, Temple City 0

South Pasadena 55, Pasadena Poly 7

River Valley League

Norte Vista 28, Patriot 21

Jurupa Valley 22, Rubidoux 7

Sierra League

Bonita 27, Glendora 14

Charter Oak 43, Claremont 3

Colony 23, Los Osos 6

Sigma League

Los Amigos 27, Ocean View 6

Skyline League

Carter 58, Riverside Notre Dame 0

Colton 26, Fontana 19

Sunbelt League

Hemet 40, Riverside Poly 26

Hillcrest 35, Arlington 28

Rancho Christian 38, Valley View 20

Tango League

Garden Grove Santiago 24, Costa Mesa 22

Westminster La Quinta 45, Bolsa Grande 34

Tri-County League

Agoura 50, Santa Paula 26

San Marcos 31, Fillmore 17

Trinity League

Servite 20, JSerra 7

Santa Ana Mater Dei 40, Santa Margarita 18

St. John Bosco 28, Orange Lutheran 24

Zeta League

Saddleback 25, Godinez 19

Nonleague

Artesia 42, Channel Islands 7

Desert Hot Springs 46, Twentynine Palms 0

Grace Brethren 49, Glenn 12

Grand Terrace 41, Kaiser 16

Mission Viejo 49, Long Beach Poly 14

San Gorgonio 40, Montclair 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Edison 42, Helix 14

Gardena 22, Jurupa Hills 6

Rio Hondo Prep 24, King’s Academy 0

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

