Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on the field.
(Dan Thornberg / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s football scores:

CITY SECTION

Central League

Bernstein 40, Contreras 13

Belmont 20, Mendez 14

Hollywood 26, Roybal 8

Coliseum League

Dorsey 27, Crenshaw 3

King/Drew 42, Dymally 0

Fremont 39, Washington 20

East Valley League

Advertisement

Verdugo Hills 17, Sun Valley Poly 14

Exposition League

Angelou 35, Jefferson 14

Marquez 33, Santee 21

Marine League

Narbonne d. San Pedro, forfeit

Gardena 21, Wilmington Banning 14

Metro League

Advertisement

Rancho Dominguez 30, Hawkins 29

Northern League

Eagle Rock 48, L.A. Marshall 6

Southern League

Maywood CES 48, Diego Rivera 34

Los Angeles d. West Adams, forfeit

Torres d. Sotomayor, forfeit

Valley Mission League

Advertisement

Granada Hills Kennedy 50, Canoga Park 8

Sylmar 23, San Fernando 22

Van Nuys 38, Reseda 0

West Valley League

Birmingham 57, El Camino Real 7

Western League

Fairfax 21, L.A. Hamilton 14

Palisades 42, Westchester 34

Venice 42, L.A. University 0

Nonleague

L.A. Jordan 44, Panorama 32

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Bell Gardens 28, San Gabriel 12

Montebello 24, Alhambra 14

Angelus League

Advertisement

Cathedral 41, Paraclete 29

St. Francis 37, Alemany 13

St. Paul 29, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 20

Baseline League

Chino Hills 38, Etiwanda 7

Rancho Cucamonga 37, Ayala 7

Damien 34, Upland 33

Bay League

Mira Costa 56, Culver City 34

Palos Verdes 21, Leuzinger 14

Inglewood 42, Lawndale 0

Big West Lower League

Murrieta Mesa 31, Great Oak 13

Temecula Valley 19, Corona Santiago 16

Big West Upper League

Murrieta Valley 56, Chaparral 22

Norco 49, Eastvale Roosevelt 7

Bravo League

San Juan Hills 26, Yorba Linda 16

Villa Park 44, Tesoro 20

Camino Real League

Advertisement

Bishop Montgomery 36, St. Bernard 12

Mary Star of the Sea 49, Bosco Tech 8

Citrus Belt League

Beaumont 46, Yucaipa 7

Citrus Valley 28, Redlands 0

Channel League

Ventura 36, Moorpark 35 (OT)

Del Rey League

Salesian 38, Crespi 0

Del Rio League

La Serna 56, Whittier 0

Delta League

Capistrano Valley 53, Cypress 22

Tustin 35, Trabuco Hills 14

Desert Empire League

Advertisement

La Quinta 34, Xavier Prep 7

Rancho Mirage 17, Palm Desert 10

Desert Sky League

Barstow 32, Victor Valley 7

Epsilon League

Crean Lutheran 35, El Dorado 6

La Habra 37, Huntington Beach 35

Foxtrot League

Laguna Beach 50, Fountain Valley 7

Gateway League

Downey 49, Bellflower 0

Mayfair 27, Warren 26

La Mirada 38, Dominguez 27

Golden League

Palmdale 35, Antelope Valley 14

Highland 84, Eastside 0

Quartz Hill 49, Knight 0

Hacienda League

Advertisement

Chino 20, Los Altos 14

Inland Valley League

Moreno Valley 39, Heritage 13

Canyon Springs 53, Lakeside 12

Iota League

Troy 42, Santa Ana 14

El Toro 31, Sonora 28

Ironwood League

Aquinas 42, Cerritos Valley Christian 0

Ontario Christian 28, Heritage Christian 21

Village Christian 64, Capistrano Valley Christian 22

Ivy League

Paloma Valley 29, Riverside North 21

Kappa League

Westminster 41, Garden Grove 22

Brea Olinda 34, St. Margaret’s 0

Lambda League

Advertisement

La Palma Kennedy 28, Fullerton 0

Beckman 28, Sunny Hills 0

Manzanita League

California Military Institute 21, Anza Hamilton 14

San Jacinto Valley Academy 38, Nuview Bridge 6

Desert Christian 61, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 14

Vasquez 41, Desert Chapel 6

Marmonte League

Oaks Christian 13, Bishop Diego 0

St. Bonaventure 37, Oxnard Pacifica 35

Mesquite League

Linfield Christian 36, Arrowhead Christian 0

Maranatha 21, Western Christian 20

Mid-Cities League

Lynwood 40, Firebaugh 13

Norwalk 43, Gahr 35

Mission League

Gardena Serra 33, Chaminade 21

Loyola 24, Bishop Amat 17

Sierra Canyon 50, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 17

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times

Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Advertisement

Mission Valley League

South El Monte 40, El Monte 19

Mojave River League

Apple Valley 21, Hesperia 3

Oak Hills 49, Serrano 7

Montview League

Ontario 14, Azusa 6

Sierra Vista 50, Pomona 0

Moore League

Lakewood 56, L.A. Jordan 6

Millikan 53, Long Beach Poly 40

Long Beach Wilson 49, Long Beach Cabrillo 7

Mountain Pass

West Valley 35, Temescal Canyon 7

Ocean League

Advertisement

Compton Centennial 48, Morningside 14

Omicron League

Garden Grove Pacifica 29, Woodbridge 0

Portola 42, Katella 3

Pacific League

Arcadia 41, Glendale 0

Burbank 61, Hoover 22

Crescenta Valley 28, Pasadena 6

Muir 50, Burbank Burroughs 6

Pioneer League

Torrance 33, Peninsula 0

Rio Hondo League

Monrovia 49, Temple City 0

South Pasadena 24, San Marino 17

Tri County League

Fillmore 24, Hueneme 17

San Marcos 28, Santa Paula 14

Trinity League

Advertisement

Orange Lutheran 23, JSerra 17

St. John Bosco 13, Santa Margarita 0

Santa Ana Mater Dei 28, Servite 6

Valle Vista League

Northview 40, San Dimas 10

Baldwin Park 21, West Covina 13

Zeta League

Saddleback 34, Savanna 13

Nonleague

Chaffey 45, Yucca Valley 16

Cerritos 31, Don Lugo 24

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement