Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s football scores:
CITY SECTION
Central League
Bernstein 40, Contreras 13
Belmont 20, Mendez 14
Hollywood 26, Roybal 8
Coliseum League
Dorsey 27, Crenshaw 3
King/Drew 42, Dymally 0
Fremont 39, Washington 20
East Valley League
Verdugo Hills 17, Sun Valley Poly 14
Exposition League
Angelou 35, Jefferson 14
Marquez 33, Santee 21
Marine League
Narbonne d. San Pedro, forfeit
Gardena 21, Wilmington Banning 14
Metro League
Rancho Dominguez 30, Hawkins 29
Northern League
Eagle Rock 48, L.A. Marshall 6
Southern League
Maywood CES 48, Diego Rivera 34
Los Angeles d. West Adams, forfeit
Torres d. Sotomayor, forfeit
Valley Mission League
Granada Hills Kennedy 50, Canoga Park 8
Sylmar 23, San Fernando 22
Van Nuys 38, Reseda 0
West Valley League
Birmingham 57, El Camino Real 7
Western League
Fairfax 21, L.A. Hamilton 14
Palisades 42, Westchester 34
Venice 42, L.A. University 0
Nonleague
L.A. Jordan 44, Panorama 32
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Bell Gardens 28, San Gabriel 12
Montebello 24, Alhambra 14
Angelus League
Cathedral 41, Paraclete 29
St. Francis 37, Alemany 13
St. Paul 29, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 20
Baseline League
Chino Hills 38, Etiwanda 7
Rancho Cucamonga 37, Ayala 7
Damien 34, Upland 33
Bay League
Mira Costa 56, Culver City 34
Palos Verdes 21, Leuzinger 14
Inglewood 42, Lawndale 0
Big West Lower League
Murrieta Mesa 31, Great Oak 13
Temecula Valley 19, Corona Santiago 16
Big West Upper League
Murrieta Valley 56, Chaparral 22
Norco 49, Eastvale Roosevelt 7
Bravo League
San Juan Hills 26, Yorba Linda 16
Villa Park 44, Tesoro 20
Camino Real League
Bishop Montgomery 36, St. Bernard 12
Mary Star of the Sea 49, Bosco Tech 8
Citrus Belt League
Beaumont 46, Yucaipa 7
Citrus Valley 28, Redlands 0
Channel League
Ventura 36, Moorpark 35 (OT)
Del Rey League
Salesian 38, Crespi 0
Del Rio League
La Serna 56, Whittier 0
Delta League
Capistrano Valley 53, Cypress 22
Tustin 35, Trabuco Hills 14
Desert Empire League
La Quinta 34, Xavier Prep 7
Rancho Mirage 17, Palm Desert 10
Desert Sky League
Barstow 32, Victor Valley 7
Epsilon League
Crean Lutheran 35, El Dorado 6
La Habra 37, Huntington Beach 35
Foxtrot League
Laguna Beach 50, Fountain Valley 7
Gateway League
Downey 49, Bellflower 0
Mayfair 27, Warren 26
La Mirada 38, Dominguez 27
Golden League
Palmdale 35, Antelope Valley 14
Highland 84, Eastside 0
Quartz Hill 49, Knight 0
Hacienda League
Chino 20, Los Altos 14
Inland Valley League
Moreno Valley 39, Heritage 13
Canyon Springs 53, Lakeside 12
Iota League
Troy 42, Santa Ana 14
El Toro 31, Sonora 28
Ironwood League
Aquinas 42, Cerritos Valley Christian 0
Ontario Christian 28, Heritage Christian 21
Village Christian 64, Capistrano Valley Christian 22
Ivy League
Paloma Valley 29, Riverside North 21
Kappa League
Westminster 41, Garden Grove 22
Brea Olinda 34, St. Margaret’s 0
Lambda League
La Palma Kennedy 28, Fullerton 0
Beckman 28, Sunny Hills 0
Manzanita League
California Military Institute 21, Anza Hamilton 14
San Jacinto Valley Academy 38, Nuview Bridge 6
Desert Christian 61, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 14
Vasquez 41, Desert Chapel 6
Marmonte League
Oaks Christian 13, Bishop Diego 0
St. Bonaventure 37, Oxnard Pacifica 35
Mesquite League
Linfield Christian 36, Arrowhead Christian 0
Maranatha 21, Western Christian 20
Mid-Cities League
Lynwood 40, Firebaugh 13
Norwalk 43, Gahr 35
Mission League
Gardena Serra 33, Chaminade 21
Loyola 24, Bishop Amat 17
Sierra Canyon 50, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 17
Mission Valley League
South El Monte 40, El Monte 19
Mojave River League
Apple Valley 21, Hesperia 3
Oak Hills 49, Serrano 7
Montview League
Ontario 14, Azusa 6
Sierra Vista 50, Pomona 0
Moore League
Lakewood 56, L.A. Jordan 6
Millikan 53, Long Beach Poly 40
Long Beach Wilson 49, Long Beach Cabrillo 7
Mountain Pass
West Valley 35, Temescal Canyon 7
Ocean League
Compton Centennial 48, Morningside 14
Omicron League
Garden Grove Pacifica 29, Woodbridge 0
Portola 42, Katella 3
Pacific League
Arcadia 41, Glendale 0
Burbank 61, Hoover 22
Crescenta Valley 28, Pasadena 6
Muir 50, Burbank Burroughs 6
Pioneer League
Torrance 33, Peninsula 0
Rio Hondo League
Monrovia 49, Temple City 0
South Pasadena 24, San Marino 17
Tri County League
Fillmore 24, Hueneme 17
San Marcos 28, Santa Paula 14
Trinity League
Orange Lutheran 23, JSerra 17
St. John Bosco 13, Santa Margarita 0
Santa Ana Mater Dei 28, Servite 6
Valle Vista League
Northview 40, San Dimas 10
Baldwin Park 21, West Covina 13
Zeta League
Saddleback 34, Savanna 13
Nonleague
Chaffey 45, Yucca Valley 16
Cerritos 31, Don Lugo 24
