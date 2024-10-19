Advertisement
Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s football scores:

CITY SECTION

Central League

Bernstein 44, Roybal 16

Hollywood 25, Belmont 14

Coliseum League

King/Drew 70, Fremont 0

East Valley League

Arleta 34, Sun Valley Poly 0

North Hollywood 21, Fulton 0

Chavez 22, Monroe 6

Verdugo Hills 27, Grant 24

Eastern League

Huntington Park 28 Legacy 26

Bell 21, L.A. Roosevelt 8

South East 22, South Gate 10

Marine League

Carson 23, Gardena 7

San Pedro 34, Wilmington Banning 33 (OT)

Metro League

L.A. Jordan 38, Hawkins 110

Rancho Dominguez 36, Locke 6

Northern League

Eagle Rock 46, Lincoln 7

Franklin 48, L.A. Marshall 7

Southern League

Maywood CES 28, West Adams 6

Rivera 22, Sotomayor 6

Los Angeles 58, Torres 6

Valley Mission League

Van Nuys 49, Canoga Park 20

San Fernando 41, Panorama 14

Granada Hills Kennedy 56, Sylmar 28

West Valley League

Chatsworth 24, Taft 20

Birmingham 34, Cleveland 7

El Camino Real 20, Granada Hills 9

Western League

Westchester 27, Fairfax 14

L.A. Hamilton 14, L.A. University 0

Venice 45, Palisades 44

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Bell Gardens 38, Montebello 7

Alpha League

Edison 21, Los Alamitos 10

Mission Viejo 23, San Clemente 7

Angelus League

St. Paul 31, Alemany 2

Cathedral 42, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 10

St. Francis 39, Paraclete 30

Baseline League

Damien 20, Chino Hills 17

Rancho Cucamonga 35, Etiwanda 14

Upland 31, Ayala 28

Bay League

Palos Verdes 34, Lawndale 0

Leuzinger 34, Culver City 7

Inglewood 27, Mira Costa 7

Big West — Lower League

Murrieta Mesa 70, Corona 0

Great Oak 42, Corona Santiago 21

Temecula Valley 24, Riverside King 23

Big West — Upper League

Chaparral 48, Norco 37

Vista Murrieta 47, Eastvale Roosevelt 7

Corona Centennial 28, Murrieta Valley 9

Bravo League

Villa Park 28, Corona del Mar 14

San Juan Hills , Newport Harbor

Yorba Linda 37, Tesoro 10

Channel League

Ventura 49, Royal 14

Citrus Belt League

Cajon 49, Redlands 10

Beaumont 35, Citrus Valley 3

Citrus Coast League

Carpinteria 42, Channel Islands 6

Grace Brethren 58, Nordhoff 22

Conejo Coast League

Santa Barbara 28, Calabasas 21

Rio Mesa 54, Thousand Oaks 48

Newbury Park 45, Westlake 3

Cottonwood League

Riverside Prep 50, Silver Valley 6

Del Rey League

Salesian 10, St. Anthony 7

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 16, La Salle 12

Del Rio League

La Serna 70, California 14

Santa Fe 40, Whittier 8

Epsilon League

La Habra 15, Crean Lutheran 13

Delta League

Capistrano Valley 49, Trabuco Hills 41

Foothill League

Castaic 20, Saugus 16

Valencia 44, Hart 14

Golden Valley 21, West Ranch 19

Gano League

Rowland 20, Montclair 7

Gateway League

Mayfair 42, La Mirada 21

Gold Coast League

Rio Hondo Prep 54, Viewpoint 19

Golden League

Quartz Hill 59, Eastside 0

Hacienda League

Covina 42, Walnut 28

Marmonte League

Oxnard Pacifica 45, Camarillo 24

Oaks Christian 35, St. Bonaventure 0

Mission League

Sierra Canyon 38, Bishop Amat 0

Loyola 44, Chaminade 10

Gardena Serra 34, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 18

Montview League

Sierra Vista 33, Azusa 6

Hacienda Heights Wilson 42, Ontario 8

Moore League

Long Beach Jordan 27, Compton 15

Millikan , Lakewood

Long Beach Poly 42, Long Beach Wilson 19

Rio Hondo League

La Canada 46, San Marino 14

Tri County League

San Marcos 38, Hueneme 22

Dos Pueblos 29, Santa Paula 21

Trinity League

Santa Ana Mater Dei 41, JSerra 17

Orange Lutheran 13, Santa Margarita 10

St. John Bosco 27, Servite 17

Valle Vista League

San Dimas 64, Baldwin Park 33

West Covina 17, Diamond Ranch 7

Northview 22, Alta Loma 7

Zeta League

Godinez 13, Magnolia 9

Savanna 44, Century 20

Nonleague

Indian Springs 28, Long Beach Cabrillo 20

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


Eric Sondheimer

