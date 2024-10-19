Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s football scores:
CITY SECTION
Central League
Bernstein 44, Roybal 16
Hollywood 25, Belmont 14
Coliseum League
King/Drew 70, Fremont 0
East Valley League
Arleta 34, Sun Valley Poly 0
North Hollywood 21, Fulton 0
Chavez 22, Monroe 6
Verdugo Hills 27, Grant 24
Eastern League
Huntington Park 28 Legacy 26
Bell 21, L.A. Roosevelt 8
South East 22, South Gate 10
Marine League
Carson 23, Gardena 7
San Pedro 34, Wilmington Banning 33 (OT)
Metro League
L.A. Jordan 38, Hawkins 110
Rancho Dominguez 36, Locke 6
Northern League
Eagle Rock 46, Lincoln 7
Franklin 48, L.A. Marshall 7
Southern League
Maywood CES 28, West Adams 6
Rivera 22, Sotomayor 6
Los Angeles 58, Torres 6
Valley Mission League
Van Nuys 49, Canoga Park 20
San Fernando 41, Panorama 14
Granada Hills Kennedy 56, Sylmar 28
West Valley League
Chatsworth 24, Taft 20
Birmingham 34, Cleveland 7
El Camino Real 20, Granada Hills 9
Western League
Westchester 27, Fairfax 14
L.A. Hamilton 14, L.A. University 0
Venice 45, Palisades 44
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Bell Gardens 38, Montebello 7
Alpha League
Edison 21, Los Alamitos 10
Mission Viejo 23, San Clemente 7
Angelus League
St. Paul 31, Alemany 2
Cathedral 42, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 10
St. Francis 39, Paraclete 30
Baseline League
Damien 20, Chino Hills 17
Rancho Cucamonga 35, Etiwanda 14
Upland 31, Ayala 28
Bay League
Palos Verdes 34, Lawndale 0
Leuzinger 34, Culver City 7
Inglewood 27, Mira Costa 7
Big West — Lower League
Murrieta Mesa 70, Corona 0
Great Oak 42, Corona Santiago 21
Temecula Valley 24, Riverside King 23
Big West — Upper League
Chaparral 48, Norco 37
Vista Murrieta 47, Eastvale Roosevelt 7
Corona Centennial 28, Murrieta Valley 9
Bravo League
Villa Park 28, Corona del Mar 14
San Juan Hills , Newport Harbor
Yorba Linda 37, Tesoro 10
Channel League
Ventura 49, Royal 14
Citrus Belt League
Cajon 49, Redlands 10
Beaumont 35, Citrus Valley 3
Citrus Coast League
Carpinteria 42, Channel Islands 6
Grace Brethren 58, Nordhoff 22
Conejo Coast League
Santa Barbara 28, Calabasas 21
Rio Mesa 54, Thousand Oaks 48
Newbury Park 45, Westlake 3
Cottonwood League
Riverside Prep 50, Silver Valley 6
Del Rey League
Salesian 10, St. Anthony 7
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 16, La Salle 12
Del Rio League
La Serna 70, California 14
Santa Fe 40, Whittier 8
Epsilon League
La Habra 15, Crean Lutheran 13
Delta League
Capistrano Valley 49, Trabuco Hills 41
Foothill League
Castaic 20, Saugus 16
Valencia 44, Hart 14
Golden Valley 21, West Ranch 19
Gano League
Rowland 20, Montclair 7
Gateway League
Mayfair 42, La Mirada 21
Gold Coast League
Rio Hondo Prep 54, Viewpoint 19
Golden League
Quartz Hill 59, Eastside 0
Hacienda League
Covina 42, Walnut 28
Marmonte League
Oxnard Pacifica 45, Camarillo 24
Oaks Christian 35, St. Bonaventure 0
Mission League
Sierra Canyon 38, Bishop Amat 0
Loyola 44, Chaminade 10
Gardena Serra 34, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 18
Montview League
Sierra Vista 33, Azusa 6
Hacienda Heights Wilson 42, Ontario 8
Moore League
Long Beach Jordan 27, Compton 15
Millikan , Lakewood
Long Beach Poly 42, Long Beach Wilson 19
Rio Hondo League
La Canada 46, San Marino 14
Tri County League
San Marcos 38, Hueneme 22
Dos Pueblos 29, Santa Paula 21
Trinity League
Santa Ana Mater Dei 41, JSerra 17
Orange Lutheran 13, Santa Margarita 10
St. John Bosco 27, Servite 17
Valle Vista League
San Dimas 64, Baldwin Park 33
West Covina 17, Diamond Ranch 7
Northview 22, Alta Loma 7
Zeta League
Godinez 13, Magnolia 9
Savanna 44, Century 20
Nonleague
Indian Springs 28, Long Beach Cabrillo 20
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
