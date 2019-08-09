Andrew Moore is hired to be Crespi’s basketball coach

Andrew Moore, an assistant basketball coach at Crespi since 2017 and the star guard on the Celts’ 2001 Southern Section championship team, has been named head coach, replacing Russell White, who resigned to take over the Cal Lutheran program.

The only thing Celts fans need to know is that Moore has the “full endorsement” of White.

“I am excited for my sons to play for him,” said White, who has two young sons he hopes one day will become Crespi students.

Moore played two years at USC. His brother, Ryan, is the head coach at Moorpark High. Moore has coached and worked with high school, college and NBA players.

