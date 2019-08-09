Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Andrew Moore is hired to be Crespi’s basketball coach

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 9, 2019
7:24 PM
Share

Andrew Moore, an assistant basketball coach at Crespi since 2017 and the star guard on the Celts’ 2001 Southern Section championship team, has been named head coach, replacing Russell White, who resigned to take over the Cal Lutheran program.

The only thing Celts fans need to know is that Moore has the “full endorsement” of White.

“I am excited for my sons to play for him,” said White, who has two young sons he hopes one day will become Crespi students.

Moore played two years at USC. His brother, Ryan, is the head coach at Moorpark High. Moore has coached and worked with high school, college and NBA players.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement