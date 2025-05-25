Prep talk: Grant Leary of Crespi is a golfer to watch

Grant Leary of Crespi won the Southern Section individual golf championship. He’s also a photographer for the yearbook.

Grant Leary of Crespi High has a future as a golfer _ and photographer.

After winning the Southern Section individual title last week with a 66, Leary went on to practice his other fun endeavor — photography. He was shooting photos for the school yearbook at Crespi’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoff game.

Asked to set up a photo of himself, he brought out an iron, put one of his unused tees in his mouth and posed with a smile.

Only a junior, Leary won the tournament at Temecula Creek Country Club. He went to the final hole tied. He faced a seven-foot putt for a par but wasn’t aware of its importance.

“I knew it was a very big putt,” he said. “I didn’t know if it was for a tie or the win.”

He didn’t celebrate after making it but later learned it gave him victory.

Golf was the last sport he started playing in eighth grade. His father is a golf instructor.

Next up is the regional state qualifier on Thursday at Los Serranos Golf Course.

