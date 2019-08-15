Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

2019 L.A. Times high school football preview series

Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young breaks into the St. John Bosco secondary during their Trinity League showdown last season.
(Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 15, 2019
2:05 PM
A look at some of the top high school football players at each position in the Southland for the upcoming 2019 season.
There are 9 stories.
