Football preview: TE Jake Overman another weapon for Servite

There’s a giant mirror in Jake Overman’s family living room. His father, mother and younger sister get to chuckle each time they see him engaging in an Arnold Schwarzenegger-like pose before dinner.

“My family laughs at me,” he said.

He comes down wearing sweats and no shirt.

“I’m a football player,” he said.

At 6 feet 4 and 235 pounds, the Anaheim Servite senior tight end has changed his body working countless hours in the weight room since coach Troy Thomas arrived when he was a sophomore.

“The first day coach Thomas came in, he said, ‘Trust the process.’ I’m really trusting him,” he said.

The signs of how much Overman has developed as a player are visible not only in the muscles being developed but in his movement while running routes.

“I’ve really changed my body type from someone with huge weight to more muscles,” he said. “I played rugby in the offseason and ran track. All these things are really helping me run after the catch and game speed.”

Servite senior is faster, stronger

He caught 20 passes for 163 yards as a junior. He’s going to be a far better option this season with his increased strength and better agility. And he’s not shying away from blocking, either.

“If you check my film, the first play is a block putting somebody on their butt,” he said. “It’s something I take pride in.”

The tight end position remains one of the toughest to fill, because the player must have the versatility to take on big and small defensive players while contributing in many different ways. It’s even more challenging playing in the Trinity League, where many opponents are future college players.

“We’re going against the biggest dudes in the nation and also the best DBs in the nation,” Overman said. “You have to be versatile. You have to be physical at the point of the attack, making sure you’re driving your feet and playing with a little chip on your shoulder and making sure you’re nasty.”

Overman’s father, Gary, a Servite grad, watches his son participate in practices and marvels at his dedication.

“The best thing is his heart,” he said. “I wonder who his dad is.”

Overman began playing football at age 7 and was a left offensive tackle until becoming a tight end as a freshman. He continues to learn the position and understands that athleticism, physicality and toughness are key requirements.

He’s going to continue to monitor his progress in the mirror, chuckles or not.

“Now there’s a little bicep and pecs,” he said.

Top tight ends

Player, School | Ht. | Wt. | Yr. | Comment

Christian Moore, Huntington Beach |6-3 | 225 | Sr. | Kansas State commit is versatile receiver

Jake Muller, Capistrano Valley | 6-5 | 235 | Sr. | California commit had 14 receptions as a junior

Jake Overman, Servite | 6-4 | 235 | Sr. | Improved mobility makes him even better target

Brendan Pernecky, Loyola | 6-3 | 225 | Sr. | Ready to become a go-to receiver

Mark Redman, Corona del Mar | 6-6 | 230 | Sr. | Washington commit made 54 receptions

Mason West, La Habra | 6-4 | 240 | Sr. | Washington commit caught 22 passes