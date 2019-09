The 16-team field for the 2020 Boras Classic April 14-17 has been announced, and what a group of teams and players.

The pitchers are exceptional, including pro prospects Jared Jones of La Mirada, Max Rajcic of Orange Lutheran and Lucas Gordon of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

The teams are JSerra, Mater Dei, Bishop Amat, Cathedral Catholic, Corona, Cypress, Helix, Huntington Beach, La Mirada, Notre Dame, Orange Lutheran, Rancho Bernardo, San Dimas, Santa Margarita, St. Augustine, Temecula Valley.