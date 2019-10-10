Sierra Canyon High holds a media day for its big-name basketball roster

Almost two weeks after the Lakers and Clippers held their media days before the start of the NBA preseason, Los Angeles’ third-most interesting basketball team held its media day on Thursday. Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth attracted local and national media outlets to its basketball gym. Why would a high school basketball team have an NBA-style media day? Well, look no further than who’s on the team and who will be sitting courtside for many of their games.

Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire, will be a senior on the team with James’ son, Bronny, a freshman guard, and they will be joined by five-star recruits Ziaire Williams, a transfer from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, who is getting recruited by North Carolina and Duke, Terren Frank, who is headed to TCU and Brandon Boston, Jr., a transfer from Massachusetts, who is headed to Kentucky.

The team will be traveling to eight different states for games this season after making a 12-day trip to China this summer.

“It’s crazy,” Wade said of his son playing with James’ son. “It’s something we never even talked about. Even when we were together in Miami, they didn’t go to the same school. At this time in both of their high school lives, to be able to put them together to hopefully do something special this year at Sierra Canyon is great.”

