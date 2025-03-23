The Times’ 2024-25 All-Star boys’ basketball team

( Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s Tyran Stokes celebrates after a slam dunk in the closing seconds of a 68-61 victory at Harvard-Westlake.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team for the 2024-25 season:

Brayden Burries, Eastvale Roosevelt, 6-5, Sr.: A 44-point, 12-rebound performance in the Open Division state championship game let everyone know his standard for excellence while averaging 30 points a game.

Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake, 6-9, Sr.: The Duke commit expanded his versatility, averaging 18.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Mission League champions.

Joe Sterling, Harvard-Westlake, 6-4, Jr.: One of the Southland’s best three-point shooters, Sterling averaged 18.8 points for the 31-3 Wolverines.

Advertisement

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, 6-6, Sr.: The USC commit finished as the City Section’s all-time scoring leader with 3,002 points after averaging 30.4 points.

Jason Crowe Jr., Inglewood, 6-4, Jr.: He averaged 35.3 points with a high game of 55 points against Beverly Hills in helping the Sentinels win the Ocean League.

Tajh Ariza, Westchester, 6-9, Jr.: He led the Comets to their 16th City Section championship, averaging 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Advertisement

Anto Balian, Pilibos, 6-3, Sr.: The Pepperdine commit averaged 31.9 points and led his team to historic wins over Crespi and Chatsworth.

Brandon Benjamin, Anaheim Canyon, 6-5, Sr.: The University of San Diego commit averaged 30.1 points while delivering top performances against top teams from start to finish.

Tyran Stokes, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-7, Jr.: He helped the Knights reach the Open Division sectional and regional finals by averaging 21.1 points and 9.4 rebounds and shooting 53% from the field.

Advertisement

Myles Walker, Eastvale Roosevelt, 5-9, Sr.: The point guard averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 assists while coming through in big games, including 10 points and 10 assists against Notre Dame in the regional final.