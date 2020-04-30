Crespi’s $10-million aquatics center to be completed in August

The parking lot was deserted. Classrooms were empty. There was an eerie silence on the last day of April while walking around Encino Crespi. Usually it’s a regular school day bustling with activity. But the coronavirus pandemic has left students and faculty communicating via on line. The main activity was taking place at the $10 million aquatics center under construction adjacent to the football field.

The construction crew wore masks as they worked toward completing a long-awaited project that will include a 50-meter Olympic-size Myrtha pool, boys and girls team rooms and a separate plunge pool that will be used for rehabilitation.

Crespi, joined by its sister school Louisville, hopes to unveil the new facility in August.

“It’s really exciting,” said Crespi president Ken Foersch. “We’ve been looking forward to cutting the ribbon for a long time. We hope in August to cut the ribbon, to go into the classroom and jump into the pool.”

Crespi, which opened in 1959, will be joining most others in the Mission League with aquatic facilities, but the Celts’ pool will be such high quality that it could be used by visiting teams when the Olympic Games come to Los Angeles in 2028.