High School Sports

Crespi’s $10-million aquatics center to be completed in August

Crespi’s new aquatics center featuring a 50-meter Myrtha pool is scheduled to open in August.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
April 30, 2020
3 PM
The parking lot was deserted. Classrooms were empty. There was an eerie silence on the last day of April while walking around Encino Crespi. Usually it’s a regular school day bustling with activity. But the coronavirus pandemic has left students and faculty communicating via on line. The main activity was taking place at the $10 million aquatics center under construction adjacent to the football field.

The construction crew wore masks as they worked toward completing a long-awaited project that will include a 50-meter Olympic-size Myrtha pool, boys and girls team rooms and a separate plunge pool that will be used for rehabilitation.

Crespi, joined by its sister school Louisville, hopes to unveil the new facility in August.

“It’s really exciting,” said Crespi president Ken Foersch. “We’ve been looking forward to cutting the ribbon for a long time. We hope in August to cut the ribbon, to go into the classroom and jump into the pool.”

Crespi, which opened in 1959, will be joining most others in the Mission League with aquatic facilities, but the Celts’ pool will be such high quality that it could be used by visiting teams when the Olympic Games come to Los Angeles in 2028.

Crespi High School will be completing construction on its aquatic center soon.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
