Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Norco’s Taylor Shorter has improved by leaps and bounds

×
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
June 7, 2020
6 AM
Share

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Taylor Shorter

School: Norco

Sport: Track and field, hurdles

Advertisement

Key stats: In 2019 Shorter finished second in the state 300 meters hurdles final

Fall plans: Will attend Nevada Las Vegas

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
ENCINO, CALIF. - FEB. 19, 2019. Harvard-Westlake outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong bats against Birmingham during a game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
A look at the high school sport standouts whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

On the season being canceled:

Advertisement

“I was looking forward to the season because I wanted to break a few school records. It was hard mentally because I wasn’t training for anything.”

On last year’s state meet:

“It was nerve-racking. I didn’t have any teammates out there. I had my five coaches and parents. After all the races, it was exciting.”

On her passion for competing in the hurdles:

Advertisement

“I used to be a gymnast. [Track] became my life because I realized I was good at something that I had been thrown into. I started falling in love with it. When I first started hurdling, I was going over plastic hurdles and doing leaps and splits because I had no idea what I was doing. It was, ‘You could tell she’s a gymnast.’”

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Norco softball ace Sarah Willis has Husky ambitions
Norco softball pitcher Sarah Willis.
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Norco softball ace Sarah Willis has Husky ambitions
Norco softball standout Sarah Willis ponders what comes next while dealing with the coronavirus outbreak: “It’s about being in the real world now.”

On new things she’s discovered during the sports stoppage:

“Skateboarding.”

Advertisement

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“My big dream is to run for [Team] USA.”

On the most valuable lessons she’s learned:

“I’ve learned how to handle situations that you can’t control, hanging in there mentally and keeping myself as busy as possible.”

Advertisement

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement