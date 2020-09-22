Venice’s new football stadium is nearing completion

Venice High School could be ready to take control of its new football stadium as early as next week, football coach Angelo Gasca said Tuesday.

There’s new grass, new lights, new bleachers, a new all-weather track, new press box, new snack shack. Now, if only players could use the field. Los Angeles Unified School District facilities remain closed to students and coaches because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Gasca said, “Gonna be very nice. Looking forward to using it.”

The stadium improvements are part of the LAUSD building program in which long-time high schools are getting upgraded. Venice also will be getting a new gymnasium, new baseball and softball fields, new science and technology building, new math and special ed building.