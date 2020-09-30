Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Former Fremont All-City soccer player Bryan Joel Rodriguez signs to play in Albania

Former Fremont soccer standout Bryan Joel Rodriguez (left) on the day he signed a contract to play professionally in Albania.
(Courtesy Bryan Joel Rodriguez)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 30, 2020
7 AM
Bryan Joel Rodriguez grew up in South Los Angeles, the son of two parents who came from Mexico. His father played soccer, so the sport was instilled in him from a young age.

He became an All-City soccer player and team captain at Fremont High, played for the Chivas USA soccer academy, then Harbor College and briefly attended Cal State Fullerton. Then he signed to play in Poland with Odra Wodzislaw.

This week, at the age of 23, he signed to play in the Albanian super league with KF Laci, according to Fremont coach Roberto Gonzalez.

“I’m excited for what’s next,” Rodriguez told Gonzalez.

