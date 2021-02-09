Sam Lagana accepts position to be president at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Sam Lagana, who spent nearly 20 years working at Pepperdine and is the public-address announcer for the Rams, has been hired as president at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He’ll begin in July. He has been Pepperdine’s associate vice chancellor.

“I am very happy at Pepperdine, but I was approached by some folks at Notre Dame, ‘Would you consider something like this?’ They sent me some information, ‘Gosh this is interesting,’” he said.

Lagana has a passion for academics and athletics. He was a longtime public-address announcer on the pro beach volleyball circuit and is chairman of the John R. Wooden Award.

“It’s a really good place,” Lagana said of Notre Dame. “I sampled the water talking to some alumni and parents.”

Lagana’s wife graduated from Santa Ana Mater Dei and his two daughters attended St. Monica.

Lagana will fill the role of chief executive officer while helping with fundraising and providing guidance to help the school’s future growth plans.