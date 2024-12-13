Prep basketball roundup: Tyran Stokes makes impressive debut for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

The long-awaited debut of 6-foot-7 junior Tyran Stokes at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High finally happened on Friday night.

The transfer from Prolific Prep who won a gold medal playing for the USA under-17 national team during the summer scored 20 points in an 82-55 victory over Fairfax. He had been sidelined after wrist surgery.

“He’s a great player, easy to play with, and will only get better as he gets back into shape,” coach Matt Sargeant said. “His wrist is healed. Surgery did his job.”

Advertisement

Most of his points came around the rim and he also had one three. NaVorro Bowman finished with 21 points for 8-0 Notre Dame, which has a nonleague game Saturday against El Camino Real, then travels to Las Vegas next week for the Tarkanian Classic.

Kentrayl Roberson had 17 points for Fairfax.

AGBU 67, Santa Clara 26: Garo Ohannessian had 14 points for 12-0 AGBU.

Long Island Lutheran 65, Sierra Canyon 50: In New York, the Trailblazers received 13 points from Chris Nwuli and 12 from Maxie Adams.

Birmingham 58, Troy 42: Andre Smith led Birmingham with 14 points.

San Pedro 51, Venice 44: The Pirates gave coach John Bobich his 600th career victory.

Girls’ basketball

Hart 60, Saugus 35: Morgan Mack had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Hart.