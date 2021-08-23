Weekly COVID-19 testing for high school athletes to resume in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is expected to publish revised guidelines as early as Monday requiring high school athletes to be tested weekly for the COVID-19 virus. The preliminary guidance was sent to school principals Friday subject to review.

One principal in L.A. County received an email Sunday from the county saying, “The guidance should be posted tomorrow. Please continue to check the website.”

The guidelines will require the wearing of masks by spectators and participants for indoor events such as volleyball. Mask wearing will be recommended but not required for outside events.

“It means all football and water polo players must be tested regardless of vaccination status,” said Loyola High athletic trainer Tim Moscicki. “I think people who are vaccinated might be upset they have to get tested.”

The weekly testing for athletes in such sports as football was ended in March but a surge in cases in L.A. County will force schools to return.

There was no date listed on the preliminary Friday guidance when the testing must begin. Football games are scheduled for Thursday and Friday this week with girls’ volleyball matches taking place all week.

Some school districts, such as Los Angeles Unified, have been testing all students weekly, so there will be few changes needed. But some private schools could need to scramble to resume weekly testing.