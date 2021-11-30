Bishop Alemany upsets Taft in opening game of Maranatha tournament

First-year basketball coach Mike DuLaney of Bishop Alemany engineered quite an upset on Tuesday in a first-round game of the Maranatha tournament.

The Warriors (4-1) rallied from an 11-point halftime to defeat No. 9-ranked Taft 74-65. Mikah Ballew scored 24 points and Nico Ponce added 22 points. AJ Johnson led Taft (4-1) with 18 points. Bishop Alemany took control in the fourth quarter.

Etiwanda 76, Silverado 44: The Eagles advanced in the IE Classic and will face Temecula Valley on Thursday. Jacob Barcelo led Etiwanda with 17 points.

Moorpark 80, Pilibos 68: Lucas Fenske scored 32 points for Moorpark and made seven threes. Freshman Anto Balian had 34 points for Pilibos.

Chaminade 58, Westlake 48: Kayden Elsokary had 16 points for Westlake.

West Ranch 76, Canyon Country Canyon 64: West Ranch opened Foothill League play with a victory. It was a tuneup for a Wednesday road game at Sierra Canyon.

Saugus 66, Valencia 52: Davis White scored 16 points and Cristian Manzano added 15 points.

Shalhevet 68, San Gabriel Academy 57: The Firehawks won their fourth consecutive game after a 1-3 start. Avi Halpert scored 29 points and Netan Sellam added 21 points.

Tesoro 57, Edison 54: Kyle Gleason finished with 21 points for 5-0 Tesoro.

Oak Park 64, Bakersfield Centennial 37: Isaiah Sherrard led the Eagles with 14 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks.

Viewpoint 78, Ventura 54: Giovanni Goree had 37 points for Viewpoint.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 73, Westlake 45: MacKenly Randolph scored 30 points for Sierra Canyon.