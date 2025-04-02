Prep sports roundup: Bishop Alemany wins fourth straight Mission League game

Bishop Alemany junior catcher Brody Thompson became eligible on March 25 after transferring to play for his father, Randy, the school’s new baseball coach.

Don’t look now, but Bishop Alemany is getting hot in Mission League baseball. The Warriors won their fourth consecutive league game under first-year coach Randy Thompson on Tuesday, earning a 23-2 victory over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Thompson’s son, Brody, playing his second game of the season after sitting out because of transfer restrictions, hit his first home run and had three hits and two RBIs. Sophomore Chase Stevenson hit two doubles and two singles and had four RBIs. Jacob Ortega added three hits.

Make that 5️⃣ after an inside-the-park HR from senior Davis Bender ’25!



Loyola 9, Chaminade 5 • #GoCubs https://t.co/vp8GziXRVx pic.twitter.com/K0O1wcC8Cw — Loyola Baseball (@LoyolaBSB) April 3, 2025

Loyola 14, Chaminade 5: The Cubs (10-4, 6-3) hit five home runs, including a three-run home run from Jack Murray, in the Mission League win. Davis Bender had an inside-the-park home run and finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Crespi 3, Sierra Canyon 1: The unbeaten Celts (14-0) received two hits from Nate Lopez, Landon Hodge and Gavin Huff and strong pitching from Tyler Walton and Mikey Martinez.

Harvard-Westlake 8, St. Francis 1: Jack Laffitte had two hits and three RBIs and sophomore Justin Kirchner threw six innings, striking out six with no walks for Harvard-Westlake.

West Ranch 12, Valencia 0: Hunter Manning threw a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts and one walk for West Ranch. Ty Diaz had four hits and three RBIs.

Birmingham 1, Cleveland 0: Freshman Carlos Acuna threw the shutout, striking out six and walking none. His scoreless innings streak has reached 25 consecutive scoreless innings. Otis Bush was the tough-luck loser. Birmingham is 6-0 in the West Valley League.

JSerra 4, Servite 2: The Lions scored two runs in the ninth to win the Trinity League game. Jax Janeski thew 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Max Reimers struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings.

El Camino Real 2, Granada Hills 1: Luke Howe struck out five and pitched a complete game for the Royals.

Chatsworth 10, Taft 8: Daniel Chiclayo had three hits for the Chancellors, who opened a 10-4 lead.

Banning 1, San Pedro 0: Anthony Camarena threw the shutout with eight strikeouts for Banning.

Narbonne 14, Rancho Dominguez 1: Twaine Meadows went four for four with two home runs and seven RBIs for Narbonne.

La Mirada 11, Downey 1: Kevin Jeon had a home run and three RBIs for the Matadores.

Norco 8, Temecula Valley 0: Freshman Jordan Ayala threw five scoreless innings and Dylan Steward had three hits and four RBIs for Norco.

Gahr 9, La Habra 7: Bryce Morrison went three for three to lead Gahr.

Fountain Valley 9, Edison 1: Tyler Peshke hit a three-run home run to support pitcher D’Angelo Diaz, who threw six innings.

Huntington Beach 4, Corona del Mar 3: Trent Grindlinger hit a two-run home run for 11-1 Huntington Beach.

Los Alamitos 8, Newport Harbor 0: Tristan Dalzel struck out 10 and allowed one hit in six innings for the Griffins. Tyler Smith had two hits and two RBIs.

Viewpoint 12, Las Vegas Doral Red Rocks 6: Izzy Parsky struck out 15 in five innings and also had three hits.

Corona Centennial 13, Brea Olinda 10: Aiden Simpson had a home run and two singles for the Huskies while delivering three RBIs.

Mission Viejo 17, Beckman 1: Logan Marsee had four RBIs for the Diablos.

Softball

Norco 3, Esperanza 0: Coral Williams tossed a no-hitter, striking out six, for Norco in a Michelle Carew tournament opener. Leighton Gray contributed two RBIs. Norco also defeated Capistrano Valley 3-0.

Granada Hills 14, Valencia 4: Jas Soriano and Sam Esparza each had three hits for Granada Hills.