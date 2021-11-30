CIF condemns hazing after Mater Dei lawsuit stokes player safety concerns

As pressure increases on Santa Ana Mater Dei following a lawsuit alleging there is a culture of hazing at the school, the California Interscholastic Federation released a statement on Tuesday condemning hazing but also stating it’s up to schools to investigate misconduct.

“The CIF condemns hazing and maintains that such conduct has no place in the educational setting,” the statement read. “Hazing can be both physically and emotionally harmful, and schools should take the necessary steps to prevent and eliminate it from their school environment.

“On-campus student misconduct involving a violation of a school’s code of conduct and/or State law falls within the responsibility of the school’s administration to investigate and address. The CIF will not comment further on the allegations of hazing regarding Mater Dei High School.”

Mater Dei’s football team has advanced to the CIF state championship Open Division bowl game Dec. 11 against San Mateo Serra. Coach Bruce Rollinson has declined to comment on a February fight highlighted in the lawsuit and captured by two videos. The lawsuit states a first-year football player was urged to participate in “bodies,” a fight among teammates during which blows are supposed to be limited to the torso. The player agreed and was struck repeatedly in the head by a bigger player, according to video viewed by The Times, leading to a traumatic brain injury. The lawsuit states Rollinson acknowledged the players participated in “bodies” frequently, the staff delayed medical treatment for the injured player, the staff declined to assist with a law enforcement investigation into the fight, and the school tried to block the student from participating in CIF sports after transferring to another school.

Father Walter Jenkins, the president of Mater Dei, released a letter Wednesday that stated the school was limited in how it could respond due to pending litigation and privacy laws.

“Please know that we take the matter seriously and commit to you that all aspects will be handled consistently and in accordance with the core values of our institution,” Jenkins wrote. “At this time, I respectfully ask for your faith and trust as we navigate the process ahead.”