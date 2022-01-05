Advertisement
CIF suspends rule prohibiting winter sports teams from playing games on Sundays

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
With games being postponed or canceled because of a surge in coronavirus cases, the California Interscholastic Federation has temporarily suspended its rule banning games from being played on Sundays to offer more options for schools needing to reschedule games.

Practices are still not allowed on Sundays, but winter sports teams can now play a game on a Sunday if both teams agree.

Sports schedules have been disrupted this week as schools reopen for the spring semester and begin testing students. As games are rescheduled, finding officials to work them will also become a challenge.

The Southern Section announced Wednesday that it is postponing its Traditional Competitive Cheer Championships that were scheduled for Saturday. It will be rescheduled for Feb. 5 at Riverside King High.

