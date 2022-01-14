Advertisement
High School Sports

L.A. Unified School District sports teams are cleared to resume playing Saturday

Westchester and Fairfax basketball players can resume playing games after given clearance by LAUSD.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
After ordering a one-week pause in the sports season while evaluating the surge in coronavirus cases, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Friday in an email to schools that its sports teams can resume their seasons beginning Saturday.

LAUSD students returned to campuses Tuesday after extensive testing of students and teachers. The district stopped competitions and required practices to take place outside with masks.

Protocols and steps for competing have been revised and must be followed.

Basketball teams had been waiting for direction from the district because teams wanted to play this weekend. On Monday, one-day tournaments celebrating Martin Luther King Day are scheduled. Also schools may reschedule league games postponed this past week.

Santa Barbara Unified has also given clearance for its sports teams to resume competitions.

