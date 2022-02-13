Advertisement
High School Sports

Eleven softball players to watch in the Southland

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Softball is one of the strongest sports in the Southland, with college recruiters from around the nation visiting to scout and come away with the best high school players.

Here’s a look at 11 top players to watch for the 2022 season:

Pitcher — Sydney Somerndike, Villa Park, Sr.; Reigning Gatorade state player of the year.

Pitcher — Kylee Magee, Anaheim Canyon, Sr.; Arizona State commit is elite.

Pitcher — Zoe Prystajko, Huntington Beach, So.; 86 strikeouts in 40 innings as freshman.

Infielder — Samantha Bland, Chino Hills, Jr.; Batted .424 with seven home runs.

Infielder — Ella Parker, S.O. Notre Dame, Jr.; Oklahoma commit hit 15 HRs as Mission League MVP.

Infielder — Mya Perez, Norco, Jr.; Had 11 home runs, 54 RBIs, .543 average.

Infielder — Ramsey Suarez, Great Oak, Sr.; UCLA commit loaded with power.

Infielder — Kiki Estrada, Orange Lutheran, Sr.; Arkansas commit had five home runs.

First baseman — Taylor Johnson, Los Alamitos, Sr.; San Diego commit hit four home runs.

Catcher — Alexis Ramirez, La Serna, Sr.; UCLA commit showed her stuff for OC Batbusters.

Outfielder — Abby Dayton, Norco, Sr.; Batted .470 last season and is headed to Utah.

