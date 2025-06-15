Advertisement
The final top 20 softball rankings in the Southland for 2025

Norco High pitcher Coral Williams strides as she windmills a pitch.
Norco High pitcher Coral Williams was 17-0 this season.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

A look at the top 20 high school softball teams in the Southland, as ranked by CalHiSports.

Rk., School, Record

1. Norco, 29-3

2. El Modena, 23-10

3. Rosary, 26-3-1

4. Orange Lutheran, 22-6

5. Ayala, 22-4

6. La Mirada, 25-5

7. Temescal Canyon, 21-6

8. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 25-6

9. Etiwanda, 23-4

10. Los Alamitos, 21-12

11. Chino Hills, 21-9

12. JSerra, 19-14

13. Mater Dei, 16-12-1

14. El Segundo, 23-6

15. Murrieta Mesa, 18-8-1

16. Oaks Christian, 21-5

17. Eastvale Roosevelt, 19-9-1

18. Fullerton, 21-8

19. Santa Margarita, 21-10-1

20. Granada Hills Charter, 28-3
