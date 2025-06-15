The final top 20 softball rankings in the Southland for 2025
A look at the top 20 high school softball teams in the Southland, as ranked by CalHiSports.
Rk., School, Record
1. Norco, 29-3
2. El Modena, 23-10
3. Rosary, 26-3-1
4. Orange Lutheran, 22-6
5. Ayala, 22-4
6. La Mirada, 25-5
7. Temescal Canyon, 21-6
8. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 25-6
9. Etiwanda, 23-4
10. Los Alamitos, 21-12
11. Chino Hills, 21-9
12. JSerra, 19-14
13. Mater Dei, 16-12-1
14. El Segundo, 23-6
15. Murrieta Mesa, 18-8-1
16. Oaks Christian, 21-5
17. Eastvale Roosevelt, 19-9-1
18. Fullerton, 21-8
19. Santa Margarita, 21-10-1
20. Granada Hills Charter, 28-3
