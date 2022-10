Prep football: Week 8 schedule

Santa Clarita Christian vs. Leadership Military at Vista del Lago, 1 p.m.

University Careers and Sports Academy at PAL Academy, 4 p.m.

Lucerne Valley vs. Academy of Careers & Exploration at Helendale Community Park (Helendale), 1 p.m.

Fontana vs. Riverside Notre Dame at San Bernardino Valley College, 6 p.m.

Big Bear vs. Heritage Christian at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Salesian at Bosco Tech, 11 a.m.

Noli Indian vs. Lancaster Desert Christian at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

La Verne Lutheran vs. United Christian at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian vs. Calvary Baptist at Damien, 6 p.m.

California Lutheran vs. Southlands Christian at Tzu Chi Education Center (Walnut), 3 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Classical Academy vs. Cuyama Valley at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), 7 p.m.

New Designs University Park vs. USC Hybrid at EXPO Center (Los Angeles), 3 p.m.

Servite vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Lakeside vs. Riverside Poly at King, 7 p.m.

Pomona vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

La Sierra vs. Hillcrest at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Monrovia vs. Pasadena Poly at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Crescenta Valley vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Century vs. Magnolia at Western, 7 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Santa Ana Valley at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Leuzinger vs. Inglewood at El Camino College, 7 p.m.

Esperanza vs. Anaheim Canyon at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Cabrillo vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Western Christian vs. Arrowhead Christian at Beaumont, 7 p.m.

Linfield Christian vs. Trinity Classical Academy at Fillmore, 7 p.m.

Simi Valley vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

Paramount vs. La Mirada at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.

Dominguez vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos vs. Westminster La Quinta at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Bolsa Grande vs. Los Amigos at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Sonora vs. Troy at Fullerton HS, 7 p.m.

Golden Valley vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Castaic vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

La Serna vs. Santa Fe at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony vs. St. Genevieve at Valley College, 7 p.m.

Anza Hamilton vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.

Loyola vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.

Schurr vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

Taft vs. El Camino Real at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

University Pathways vs. New Designs Watts at Daniels Field (San Pedro), 7 p.m.

Fremont vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7:30 p.m.

North Valley Military Institute vs. Milken at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria Valley Christian vs. Coastal Christian at Soto Sports Complex (Arroyo Grande), 6 p.m.

Los Alamitos vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Rim of the World at San Gorgonio, 7:30 p.m.

South Torrance vs. Lawndale at Hawthorne, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana vs. Saddleback at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Gladstone vs. Workman at La Puente, 7 p.m.

Duarte vs. Azusa at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Webb vs. California Military at Perris, 7:30 p.m.

Viewpoint vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.

Loara vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Garden Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Cypress vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Crean Lutheran vs. Garden Grove Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Katella vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Artesia vs. Cerritos at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.