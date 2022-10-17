Advertisement
High School Sports

Bronny James’ NIL value continues to climb with Beats by Dre deal

Bronny James, right, and father LeBron James are brand ambassadors for Beats by Dre.
Bronny James, right, and father LeBron James are brand ambassadors for Beats by Dre.
(Courtesy of Beats by Dre)
By Luca Evans
As Bronny James enters his senior year at Sierra Canyon, brands appear to be increasingly identifying him as a bridge between current and future basketball generations.

“The Legacy Continues” was the finishing touch on a promotional video by Beats by Dre announcing Monday it had inked James to an NIL deal, showing him playing a game of backyard one-on-one hoops with father LeBron James.

Per Beats, the deal has been in the works for some time and will make James a brand ambassador. He’ll be featured in future campaigns and model custom products made for him.

LeBron James, per a press release from Beats, was the first athlete signed as an ambassador by the brand.

Last Monday, Nike announced it had signed Bronny — along with Sierra Canyon girls’ star Juju Watkins and three other high school athletes — to an NIL deal. LeBron James has long been a face of Nike’s brand.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” Bronny James said in a statement provided by Nike. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

Both commercial and on-court buzz continues to build around the Sierra Canyon guard, with him torching nets in a 31-point performance in Las Vegas over the weekend at the Border Classic tournament.

Luca Evans

Luca Evans is a multimedia journalist focused on prep sports for the Los Angeles Times. A 2022 graduate of Chapman University, Evans worked as the sports and managing editor of the campus newspaper before beginning freelance work with The Times. He is focused on broadening and diversifying Southern California preps coverage and particularly interested in what makes athletes tick on and off the field.

