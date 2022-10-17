Bronny James’ NIL value continues to climb with Beats by Dre deal
As Bronny James enters his senior year at Sierra Canyon, brands appear to be increasingly identifying him as a bridge between current and future basketball generations.
“The Legacy Continues” was the finishing touch on a promotional video by Beats by Dre announcing Monday it had inked James to an NIL deal, showing him playing a game of backyard one-on-one hoops with father LeBron James.
Per Beats, the deal has been in the works for some time and will make James a brand ambassador. He’ll be featured in future campaigns and model custom products made for him.
LeBron James, per a press release from Beats, was the first athlete signed as an ambassador by the brand.
Bronny James finished with 31 points on Friday night, making six of seven three-point attempts, in Sierra Canyon High’s first game of a Las Vegas tournament.
Last Monday, Nike announced it had signed Bronny — along with Sierra Canyon girls’ star Juju Watkins and three other high school athletes — to an NIL deal. LeBron James has long been a face of Nike’s brand.
“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” Bronny James said in a statement provided by Nike. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”
Both commercial and on-court buzz continues to build around the Sierra Canyon guard, with him torching nets in a 31-point performance in Las Vegas over the weekend at the Border Classic tournament.
