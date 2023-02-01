Crenshaw picks up key victory, setting up Coliseum League title decider

At 23-2, the Crenshaw High boys’ basketball team has put together a regular-season record alumni from the 18 City Section championship teams would be proud to brag about. Now there’s one final piece to complete— winning a Coliseum League championship game against King/Drew on Friday at home.

The Cougars set up the showdown by holding off Washington Prep 75-67 on Wednesday night, avenging their only league loss. Jeremiah Blackmon scored 20 points and King Peterson and AJ Robinson added 18 points apiece. Crenshaw had a 14-point lead in the third quarter, but Washington Prep went ahead by a point twice in the fourth quarter before the Cougars regained the lead for good.

AJ Robinson with the steal and three-point play. Crenshaw 9, Washington Prep 7. pic.twitter.com/YMxLnLGNur — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 2, 2023

Zyier Beverly scored 30 points and Esteban Mann added 22 points for Washington Prep.

Boys Basketball: Taft 55, Birmingham 54 Final. Taft Captures Share Of West Valley League Title. Keyon Kensie Led The Way W/ 17 Points For The Toreadors. Long-Time Taft Coach Derrick Taylor Earned His 500th Career Win Tonight. @CIFLACS pic.twitter.com/dbml81VuPZ — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) February 2, 2023

Taft 55, Birmingham 54: The Toreadors pulled into a first-place tie with Birmingham in the West Valley League and gave coach Derrick Taylor his 500th career coaching victory. Keyon Kensie scored 17 points. The Patriots missed a free throw to tie with 5.4 seconds left, got the rebound, then missed two shot attempts to win as time expired.

Granada Hills 61, Cleveland 48: Noah Ramirez scored 15 points and Joe Greene 12 for Granada Hills.

Narbonne 47, Gardena 38: Marcus Adams Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Gauchos.

San Pedro 62, Rancho Dominguez 61: Anthony Hrboka scored 28 points and Achilleas Papadopoulos made two clutch free throws to deliver victory for the Pirates.

Grant 76, Verdugo Hills 54: The East Valley League champions received 14 points from Dilyn Martin.

Damien 79, Rancho Cucamonga 65: Nate Garcia scored 31 points for Damien, which plays at Etiwanda on Friday to decide the Baseline League championship.

Bishop Montgomery 68, St. Paul 28: The Knights came away with the Del Rey League victory, clinching at least a share of the league title. Kelcy Phipps scored 15 points and Xavier Edmonds 14.

Dana Hills 72, Mission Viejo 62: Collin Haugh scored 24 points to help Dana Hills win its first league title since 2014.

Girls’ basketball

Granada Hills 66, Cleveland 20: The Highlanders (22-4, 9-0) received 18 points from Marianne Boco in the West Valley League win.

Mater Dei 62, Rosary 57: The Monarchs completed an unbeaten Trinity League season.

