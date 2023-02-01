Crenshaw picks up key victory, setting up Coliseum League title decider
At 23-2, the Crenshaw High boys’ basketball team has put together a regular-season record alumni from the 18 City Section championship teams would be proud to brag about. Now there’s one final piece to complete— winning a Coliseum League championship game against King/Drew on Friday at home.
The Cougars set up the showdown by holding off Washington Prep 75-67 on Wednesday night, avenging their only league loss. Jeremiah Blackmon scored 20 points and King Peterson and AJ Robinson added 18 points apiece. Crenshaw had a 14-point lead in the third quarter, but Washington Prep went ahead by a point twice in the fourth quarter before the Cougars regained the lead for good.
Zyier Beverly scored 30 points and Esteban Mann added 22 points for Washington Prep.
Taft 55, Birmingham 54: The Toreadors pulled into a first-place tie with Birmingham in the West Valley League and gave coach Derrick Taylor his 500th career coaching victory. Keyon Kensie scored 17 points. The Patriots missed a free throw to tie with 5.4 seconds left, got the rebound, then missed two shot attempts to win as time expired.
Granada Hills 61, Cleveland 48: Noah Ramirez scored 15 points and Joe Greene 12 for Granada Hills.
Narbonne 47, Gardena 38: Marcus Adams Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Gauchos.
San Pedro 62, Rancho Dominguez 61: Anthony Hrboka scored 28 points and Achilleas Papadopoulos made two clutch free throws to deliver victory for the Pirates.
Marcus Adams Jr., a 6-foot-8 power forward at Harbor City Narbonne High, is the most likely California high school star to make next splash in the NBA.
Grant 76, Verdugo Hills 54: The East Valley League champions received 14 points from Dilyn Martin.
Damien 79, Rancho Cucamonga 65: Nate Garcia scored 31 points for Damien, which plays at Etiwanda on Friday to decide the Baseline League championship.
Bishop Montgomery 68, St. Paul 28: The Knights came away with the Del Rey League victory, clinching at least a share of the league title. Kelcy Phipps scored 15 points and Xavier Edmonds 14.
Dana Hills 72, Mission Viejo 62: Collin Haugh scored 24 points to help Dana Hills win its first league title since 2014.
Girls’ basketball
Granada Hills 66, Cleveland 20: The Highlanders (22-4, 9-0) received 18 points from Marianne Boco in the West Valley League win.
Mater Dei 62, Rosary 57: The Monarchs completed an unbeaten Trinity League season.
