Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep softball: Marina wins Southern Section Division 3 championship

Marina won the Southern Section Division 3 softball title on Friday.
(Southern Section)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

Marina won the Southern Section Division 3 softball championship with an 8-1 win over Westlake in Irvine on Friday.

Aviana Valbuena had three hits and four RBIs. Sister Mia Valbuena struck out 13 with one walk.

Marina improved to 19-13.

Los Alamitos won the Division 2 championship with a 3-0 win over JSerra that took 10 innings. Cienna Kowaleski hit a two-run home run in the 10th to end a great pitching duel.

Advertisement

JSerra’s Liliana Escobar struck out 16. Los Alamitos’ Jaliane Brooks threw all 10 innings, striking out five.

In Division 6, Irvine University defeated Rio Hondo Prep 4-1. In Division 7, Rancho Mirage defeated Culver City 7-3.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement