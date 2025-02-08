High school basketball: Friday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games

More to Read

AMIT 39, Discovery 20 Arleta 62, Chavez 16 Banning 51, San Pedro 32 Bell 37, Huntington Park 24 Birmingham 78, Cleveland 35 Carson 46, Narbonne 31 Diego Rivera 48, Jefferson 18 Eagle Rock 55, Bravo 31 El Camino Real 41, Granada Hills 32 Fremont d. Crenshaw, forfeit Garfield 52, Roosevelt 6 Hamilton 66, Fairfax 21 Hawkins 40, Locke 23 Kennedy 67, Canoga Park 18 King/Drew 46, Washington 43 Lake Balboa College 38, Valor Academy 20 Lakeview Charter 43, Community Charter 4 New West Charter 39, MSCP 23 San Fernando 40, Reseda 35 Sun Valley Magnet 50, MSAR 16 Sylmar 84, Panorama 36 Torres 27, Stern 24 University Prep Value 38, Collins Family 17 Venice 44, University 26 West Adams 38, Angelou 36 Westchester 57, Palisades 50

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.