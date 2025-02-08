High school basketball: Friday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
CITY SECTION
AMIT 47, Discovery 24
Angelou 63, West Adams 44
Arleta 92, Chavez 38
Bell 48, Huntington Park 31
Bernstein 88, Contreras 37
East Valley 60, Fulton 28
Fairfax 57, Hamilton 43
Foshay 64, Larchmont Charter 50
Franklin 63, Lincoln 54
Garfield 50, Roosevelt 49
Granada Hills 66, El Camino Real 46
Harbor Teacher 68, Dymally 34
Jefferson 61, Diego Rivera 59
Kennedy 69, Canoga Park 25
Lakeview Charter 60, Community Charter 50
Manual Arts 91, Santee 81
Marshall 61, Wilson 33
Narbonne 46, Carson 36
Northridge Academy 65, Vaughn 60
Poly 70, Grant 53
Rancho Dominguez 65, Gardena 58
Reseda 73, San Fernando 52
San Pedro 74, Banning 23
Sherman Oaks CES 76, VAAS 44
South East 62, South Gate 53
Sun Valley Magnet 65, MSAR 32
Sylmar 80, Panorama 41
TEACH Tech Charter 34, AHSA 24
Triumph Charter 67, Bert Corona Charter 19
University Prep 55, Collins Family 51
Venice 55, University 46
Verdugo Hills 81, North Hollywood 56
Washington 69, King/Drew 49
Westchester 59, Palisades 34
GIRLS
CITY SECTION
AMIT 39, Discovery 20
Arleta 62, Chavez 16
Banning 51, San Pedro 32
Bell 37, Huntington Park 24
Birmingham 78, Cleveland 35
Carson 46, Narbonne 31
Diego Rivera 48, Jefferson 18
Eagle Rock 55, Bravo 31
El Camino Real 41, Granada Hills 32
Fremont d. Crenshaw, forfeit
Garfield 52, Roosevelt 6
Hamilton 66, Fairfax 21
Hawkins 40, Locke 23
Kennedy 67, Canoga Park 18
King/Drew 46, Washington 43
Lake Balboa College 38, Valor Academy 20
Lakeview Charter 43, Community Charter 4
New West Charter 39, MSCP 23
San Fernando 40, Reseda 35
Sun Valley Magnet 50, MSAR 16
Sylmar 84, Panorama 36
Torres 27, Stern 24
University Prep Value 38, Collins Family 17
Venice 44, University 26
West Adams 38, Angelou 36
Westchester 57, Palisades 50
