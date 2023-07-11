Former Birmingham catcher Johnny Tincher selected in 11th round of MLB draft

Birmingham catcher Johnny Tincher being interviewed after the 2019 City Section championship game at Dodger Stadium.

Johnny Tincher won three City Section baseball championships as the catcher for Birmingham High. He went off to Washington and got his degree in four years while being a major contributor as a hitter and on defense.

On Tuesday, he was taken in the 11th round of the MLB draft by the Cleveland Guardians.

“I think he has everything needed to play at the next level,” Birmingham coach Matt Mowry said.

The latest Johnny Tincher backflip after a Birmingham victory. He was a little banged up so he only gets a 5. pic.twitter.com/dJtYbaiJCA — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 24, 2019

Tincher also possesses a unique gift.

“He’ll be able to do a backlfip once he signs,” Mowry said.

Catcher Kehdon Hettiger from Sierra Canyon was drafted in the 11th round by Phillies. He is committed to Oregon but showed terrific power during his senior season and could be a player the Phillies use additional funds trying to sign.

The most intriguing pick came in the 20th round when the Dodgers selected former St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. He’s now playing college football for Oregon State but used to be a promising pitcher in high school.

Locals taken in MLB draft

Round 1

1. Paul Skenes (El Toro, LSU), Pirates; 6. Jacob Wilson (Thousand Oaks, Grand Canyon), Athletics; 15. Jacob Gonzalez (Glendora, Mississippi), White Sox; 23. Ralphy Velazquez (Huntington Beach), Guardians.

Round 2

61. Alonzo Tredwell (Mater Dei, UCLA), Astros.

Round 3

79. Albert Rios (St. John Bosco, Stanford), Angels; 82. Brandon Winokur (Edison), Twins; 97. Eric Bitonti (Aquinas), Brewers; 117. Brock Vradenburg (Maranatha, Michigan State), Marlins.

Round 4

103. Cole Miller (Newbury Park), Athletics; 105. Cole Schoenwetter (San Marcos), Reds; 122. Quinn Mathews (Aliso Niguel, Stanford), Cardinals; 129. Roc Riggio (Thousand Oaks, Oklahoma State), Yankees.

Round 5

141. Connor Burns (Don Lugo, Long Beach State), Reds; 145. Kyle Karros (Mira Costa, UCLA), Rockies.

Round 6

179. Lucas Gordon (SO Notre Dame, Texas), White Sox; 189. Lucas Braun (Palisades, CSUN), Braves.

Round 7

200. John Peck (Moorpark, Pepperdine), Tigers; 215. Charles Harrison (Canyon Country Canyon, UCLA), Cardinals.

Round 8

228. Carter Graham (Chaminade, Stanford), Reds; 246. Boston Baro (Capistrano Valley), Mets.

Round 9

266. Jonathon Long (Orange, Long Beach State), Cubs; 277. RJ Schreck (Harvard-Westlake, Vanderbilt), Mariners.

Round 11

323. Jake Brooks (Fountain Valley, UCLA), Marlins; 338. Johnny Tincher (Birmingham, Washington), Guardians; 343. Kehden Hettiger (Sierra Canyon), Phillies.

Round 12

374. Anthony Huezo (Etiwanda), Astros.

Round 15

442. Darius Perry (La Mirada, UCLA), Rockies; 447; Spencer Bengard (Valley View, Cal Baptist), Twins; 448. Phoenix Call (Calabasas), Red Sox; 463. Jared Thomas (Orange Lutheran, Loyola Marymount), Phillies; 464. Garret Guillemette (Servite, Texas), Astros.

Round 16

477. Anthony Silvas (Moreno Valley, Riverside CC), Twins; 481. Cole Urman (Temecula Valley, CS Fullerton), Orioles.

Round 17

495. Merrick Baldo (Mira Costa, Loyola Marymount), Nationals; 506. Ethan Flanagan (Santa Margarita, UCLA), Cubs; 509. Mikey Kane (St. Francis, Oregon State), White Sox.

Round 18

544. Chase Brunson (San Clemente), Blue Jays; 550. Sterling Patick (South Hills), Dodgers.

Round 19: 563. Johnny Olmstead (Newport Harbor, USC), Mariners; 569. Caden Connor (Orange Lutheran, CS Fullerton), White Sox; 575. Graysen Tarlow (Orange Lutheran, CS Northridge), Cardinals.

Round 20

586. Diego Barrera (Damien, Loyola Marymount), Athletics; 589. Blake Wilson (Santa Margarita), Royals; 596. Drew Bowser (Harvard-Westlake, Stanford), Cubs; 610. DJ Uiagalelei (St. John Bosco, Oregon State), Dodgers; 612. Bryce Warrecker (Santa Barbara, Cal Poly), Yankees.