Bryce James leaves Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, returns to Sierra Canyon

Bryce James has left Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and transferred back to Sierra Canyon.
(Gregory Payan / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Bryce James’ brief days as a Sherman Oaks Notre Dame student and basketball player have ended. He has checked out of Notre Dame and is returning to Sierra Canyon, according to his new school. SB Live first reported the news. The son of Lakers star LeBron James played last season as a sophomore with his brother, Bronny, at Sierra Canyon.

He never played for Notre Dame. He was practicing and waiting to become eligible on Dec. 24 after transferring without moving. By returning to Sierra Canyon, he will be eligible immediately once transfer paperwork is finalized. He was at Sierra Canyon since seventh grade until he briefly left for Campbell Hall in the summer, then Notre Dame.

During his time at Notre Dame, James was well liked.

“He’s a nice kid,” Notre Dame athletic director Alec Moss said.

Sierra Canyon’s basketball team has become a popular destination for transfers within the Mission League this month.

The Trailblazers have already added players from Crespi and Bishop Alemany to join James, who has not been a starter during his days at Sierra Canyon.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

