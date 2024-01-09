Monday’s high school basketball scores
CIF City Section and Southern Section high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores for Monday:
BOYS
Anaheim Canyon 60, San Gabriel Academy 55
Animo De La Hoya 31, Camino Nuevo Dalzell Lance 30
Arcadia 84, Burbank Burroughs 66
Beckman 72, Portola 46
Bernstein 65, Math & Science College Prep 55
Big Bear 64, Banning 53
Brentwood 60, Viewpoint 33
CAMS 67, Lennox Academy 37
Covina 56, West Covina 50
Dos Pueblos 61, Oxnard Pacifica 55
Downey 50, Warren 46
Eisenhower 72, Bloomington 68
Garden Grove Santiago 72, Rancho Alamitos 61
Garfield 63, South East 42
Granada Hills Kennedy 58, Reseda 46
Grant 69. Sun Valley Poly 62
Hamilton 61, LACES 52
Heritage 96, West Valley 69
International School of Los Angeles 65, Waverly 26
Lakewood 94, Compton 40
Legacy 64, Bell 51
Loara 68, Bolsa Grande 53
Long Beach Cabrillo 64, Millikan 52
Los Amigos 64, La Quinta 37
Magnolia 56, Century 35
Manual Arts 90, Jefferson 4
Marquez 64, Maywood CES 24
Mira Costa 72, Peninsula 29
New West Charter 47, TREE Academy 25
North Hollywood 72, Monroe 46
Northview 57, Charter Oak 37
Northwood 113, Irvine University 77
Oaks Christian 75, Newbury Park 33
Oxnard 64, Rio Mesa 56
Orthopaedic 63, Annenberg 42
Palos Verdes 59, Santa Monica 57
Redondo Union 79, Culver City 72
Sage Hill 50, Irvine 44
San Dimas 74, Diamond Ranch 59
San Marcos 60, Buena 44
Santa Barbara 74, Ventura 63
Savanna 57, Anaheim 46
South 58, El Segundo 54
South El Monte 53. Rosemead 45
Thousand Oaks 79, Calabasas 64
Valley Torah 85, Desert Christian 41
Valley View 82, Calvary Chapel 49
Venice 77, Fairfax 65
Verbum Dei 70, Animo Venice 45
Verdugo Hills 75, Arleta 63
Westchester 58, University 44
Western 78, Santa Ana Valley 43
Westlake 71, Agoura 30
Wildwood 63, Hawthorne Math & Science Academy 45
Wiseburn-Da Vinci 84, Lawndale 61
Woodward 78, Laguna Hills 30
GIRLS
Annenberg 39, Orthopaedic 18
Arleta 52, Verdugo Hills 33
Beverly Hills 45, Hawthorne 9
Bonita 69, Colony 16
Brentwood 60, Viewpoint 33
Calabasas 61, Thousand Oaks 45
Canyon Springs 47, Hemet 43
Capistrano Valley Christian 63, Laguna Beach 48
Chavez 34, Hollywood 13
Colton 61, Bloomington 45
Contreras 54, Belmont 8
Covina 65, West Covina 27
Desert Mirage 48, Desert Chapel 10
Eagle Rock 39, Temple City 25
Flintridge Sacred Heart 56, Pasadena 47
Fullerton 56, Sierra Vista 34
Garfield 68, South East 31
Granada Hills Kennedy 62, Reseda 25
Grand Terrace 46, Fontana 40
Hamilton 82, LACES 41
Jefferson 23, Manual Arts 17
La Quinta 35, Los Amigos 18
Lawndale 64, Wiseburn-Da Vinci 24
Legacy 59, Bell 25
Loara 69, Bolsa Grande 43
Long Beach Poly 55, Long Beach Jordan 34
Magnolia 97, Century 2
Maywood CES 45, Marquez 43
Mesrobian 46, International School of Los Angeles 22
Mira Costa 70, Peninsula 28
Newbury Park 55, Oaks Christian 23
North Hollywood 61, Monroe 29
Northview 70, Charter Oak 35
Palos Verdes 52, Santa Monica 36
Pasadena Marshall 70, San Gabriel Academy 29
Redondo Union 55, Culver City 27
RFK Community 23, Mendez 18
Riverside Poly 40, Valley View 39
Rosemead 28, South El Monte 15
Sage Hill 76, Irvine 24
San Dimas 51, Diamond Ranch 16
Santee 58, Angelou 19
Sherman Oaks CES 50, Northridge Academy 46
Sun Valley Poly 61, Grant 24
Torrance 59, Mary Star of the Sea 14
Vaughn 64, East Valley 8
Venice 54, Fairfax 33
Victor Valley 31, Twentynine Palms 27
Westchester 69, University 35
Westlake 74, Agoura 9
