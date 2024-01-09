Advertisement
High School Sports

Monday’s high school basketball scores

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo
Share

CIF City Section and Southern Section high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores for Monday:

BOYS

Anaheim Canyon 60, San Gabriel Academy 55

Animo De La Hoya 31, Camino Nuevo Dalzell Lance 30

Arcadia 84, Burbank Burroughs 66

Beckman 72, Portola 46

Bernstein 65, Math & Science College Prep 55

Big Bear 64, Banning 53

Brentwood 60, Viewpoint 33

CAMS 67, Lennox Academy 37

Covina 56, West Covina 50

Dos Pueblos 61, Oxnard Pacifica 55

Downey 50, Warren 46

Eisenhower 72, Bloomington 68

Garden Grove Santiago 72, Rancho Alamitos 61

Garfield 63, South East 42

Granada Hills Kennedy 58, Reseda 46

Grant 69. Sun Valley Poly 62

Hamilton 61, LACES 52

Heritage 96, West Valley 69

International School of Los Angeles 65, Waverly 26

Lakewood 94, Compton 40

Legacy 64, Bell 51

Loara 68, Bolsa Grande 53

Long Beach Cabrillo 64, Millikan 52

Los Amigos 64, La Quinta 37

Magnolia 56, Century 35

Manual Arts 90, Jefferson 4

Marquez 64, Maywood CES 24

Mira Costa 72, Peninsula 29

New West Charter 47, TREE Academy 25

North Hollywood 72, Monroe 46

Northview 57, Charter Oak 37

Northwood 113, Irvine University 77

Oaks Christian 75, Newbury Park 33

Oxnard 64, Rio Mesa 56

Orthopaedic 63, Annenberg 42

Palos Verdes 59, Santa Monica 57

Redondo Union 79, Culver City 72

Sage Hill 50, Irvine 44

San Dimas 74, Diamond Ranch 59

San Marcos 60, Buena 44

Santa Barbara 74, Ventura 63

Savanna 57, Anaheim 46

South 58, El Segundo 54

South El Monte 53. Rosemead 45

Thousand Oaks 79, Calabasas 64

Valley Torah 85, Desert Christian 41

Valley View 82, Calvary Chapel 49

Venice 77, Fairfax 65

Verbum Dei 70, Animo Venice 45

Verdugo Hills 75, Arleta 63

Westchester 58, University 44

Western 78, Santa Ana Valley 43

Westlake 71, Agoura 30

Wildwood 63, Hawthorne Math & Science Academy 45

Wiseburn-Da Vinci 84, Lawndale 61

Woodward 78, Laguna Hills 30

GIRLS

Advertisement

Annenberg 39, Orthopaedic 18

Arleta 52, Verdugo Hills 33

Beverly Hills 45, Hawthorne 9

Bonita 69, Colony 16

Brentwood 60, Viewpoint 33

Calabasas 61, Thousand Oaks 45

Canyon Springs 47, Hemet 43

Capistrano Valley Christian 63, Laguna Beach 48

Chavez 34, Hollywood 13

Colton 61, Bloomington 45

Contreras 54, Belmont 8

Covina 65, West Covina 27

Desert Mirage 48, Desert Chapel 10

Eagle Rock 39, Temple City 25

Flintridge Sacred Heart 56, Pasadena 47

Fullerton 56, Sierra Vista 34

Garfield 68, South East 31

Granada Hills Kennedy 62, Reseda 25

Grand Terrace 46, Fontana 40

Hamilton 82, LACES 41

Jefferson 23, Manual Arts 17

La Quinta 35, Los Amigos 18

Lawndale 64, Wiseburn-Da Vinci 24

Legacy 59, Bell 25

Loara 69, Bolsa Grande 43

Long Beach Poly 55, Long Beach Jordan 34

Magnolia 97, Century 2

Maywood CES 45, Marquez 43

Mesrobian 46, International School of Los Angeles 22

Mira Costa 70, Peninsula 28

Newbury Park 55, Oaks Christian 23

North Hollywood 61, Monroe 29

Northview 70, Charter Oak 35

Palos Verdes 52, Santa Monica 36

Pasadena Marshall 70, San Gabriel Academy 29

Redondo Union 55, Culver City 27

RFK Community 23, Mendez 18

Riverside Poly 40, Valley View 39

Rosemead 28, South El Monte 15

Sage Hill 76, Irvine 24

San Dimas 51, Diamond Ranch 16

Santee 58, Angelou 19

Sherman Oaks CES 50, Northridge Academy 46

Sun Valley Poly 61, Grant 24

Torrance 59, Mary Star of the Sea 14

Vaughn 64, East Valley 8

Venice 54, Fairfax 33

Victor Valley 31, Twentynine Palms 27

Westchester 69, University 35

Westlake 74, Agoura 9

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement