Prep baseball: Westlake’s Dylan Volantis shows off nasty stuff in win over Birmingham

Left-hander Dylan Volantis of Westlake is 6 feet 6 and committed to USC.

Whether he’s in the pool playing water polo as a goalie or on the mound pitching, 6-foot-6 Westlake senior Dylan Volantis is one impressive athlete. The left-hander is committed to USC and showed off nasty breaking pitches Tuesday in an Easton tournament game against defending City Section champion Birmingham.

In his season baseball debut, Volantis struck out 10, walked one and gave up one hit in a dominating performance as the Warriors improved to 2-0 with a 7-0 victory.

Nolan Johnson, a Miami commit, went four for four. Johnny Backus had two hits and three RBIs.

6-foot-6 USC commit and water polo goalie Dylan Volantis. Nasty curveball for Westlake. pic.twitter.com/oYMJBkzG9e — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 13, 2024

Orange Lutheran 11, Maranatha 3: The Lancers (2-0) advanced to the semifinals of the Prep Baseball Report tournament. Gabe Fraser hit a two-run double in the third inning and finished with two hits. Wyatt Hanoian had three hits.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2, Ayala 0: Nate Kugler threw five scoreless innings and sophomore Brody Thompson went three for three to lead the Knights (1-1). Sophomore Patrick Arranaga earned the save with three strikeouts in two innings.

Calabasas 4, Quartz Hill 2: Lee Atkinson struck out four in four innings and Nate Castellon, Matthew Witkow and Mason Shulman each had two hits for Calabasas (1-1).

Sierra Canyon 10, Agoura 0: Ethan Montes struck out five and gave up one hit in six innings, and Sam Stoller had two hits and two RBIs for the Trailblazers.

West Ranch 5, Newbury Park 1: Hunter Manning struck out eight in five innings to lift the Wildcats (2-0). Nolan Stoll had two RBIs.

Granada Hills 10, Buena 0: Easton Hawk struck out seven and gave up one hit in 6 2/3 innings for the Highlanders (2-0).

St. John Bosco 8, Capistrano Valley 5: Sophomore Jaden Jackson had three hits and four RBIs for the Braves, including a home run.

Moorpark 6, San Marcos 3: Michael Leddy and Greg Lareva each had two hits for Moorpark (1-1).

Cypress 6, Mira Costa 0: Wyatt Rosales threw a complete game, striking out eight, and Justin Tillar and John Short each had two hits for Cypress.

Mission Viejo 7, Corona del Mar 1: Keenan Anzai had three hits and two RBIs for the Diablos.

El Camino Real 5, Thousand Oaks 0: The Royals (2-0) received a strong pitching performance from Christian Gastelum.

St. Francis 6, Santa Paula 4: Holden Deitch had two hits and two RBIs.

Loyola 6, Santa Monica 0: Nate Stern threw five scoreless innings with four strikeouts and Tyler Page earned the save for Loyola (1-0).

Bishop Alemany 7, Valencia 6: Adonis Jenkins, Jayden Lusk and James Quintero each had two hits for Alemany (1-1).

Camarillo 4, Crespi 0: Boston Bateman struck out 10 in five innings and combined with Nick Tostado for a no-hitter. Bateman also contributed two hits for the Scorpions (2-0).

Etiwanda 4, El Dorado 3: The Eagles won by scoring in the bottom of the 11th inning. AJ Frausto struck out eight in five innings for El Dorado. Luke Mendoza had two RBIs for Etiwanda.

Softball

Louisville 4, Flintridge Prep 2: Lily Kougher homered for Louisville (1-0).

Girls’ water polo

Palisades 21, Granada Hills 12: Lilli Fox scored nine goals for Palisades in a City Section Open Division semifinal. Palisades will face Birmingham, a 12-5 winner over San Pedro, in the Open Division final on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Valley College.