Complete coverage: The L.A. Times’ 2023-24 all-star basketball teams
Harvard-Westlake’s Trent Perry and Etiwanda’s Kennedy Smith headline the Los Angeles Times’ 2023-24 all-star basketball teams. Here’s complete coverage.
- 1
Kennedy Smith led Etiwanda to the Southern Section and CIF Open Division championships to earn The Times’ top honor this season.
- 2
Lloyd Webster led King/Drew to its first City Section Open Division title even though the team started two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior.
- 3
Coach Melissa Hearlihy preached patience to her Harvard-Westlake team after a 2-7 start, eventually guiding the Wolverines to the state Division II title.
- 4
The 10-member team of The Times’ all-star boys’ basketball team for the 2023-24 season.
- 5
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ all-star girls’ basketball team for the 2023-24 season.
- 6
State Open Division champion Harvard-Westlake claimed the No. 1 spot in The Times’ final boys’ basketball rankings for the 2023-24 season.
