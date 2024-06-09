Advertisement
High School Sports

Final top 20 high school softball rankings

Garden Grove Pacifica players celebrate after winning the Southern Section Division 1 championship.
(Nick Koza)
Share

A look at CalHiSports.com’s top 20 high school softball teams in the Southland for 2024.

(Previous rank in parentheses)

1. (3) Garden Grove Pacifica, 27-2

2. (2) Orange Lutheran, 21-4

3. (4) Anaheim Canyon, 24-5

4. (1) Norco, 23-4

5. (5) Murrieta Mesa, 28-4

6. (16) Oaks Christian, 20-5

7. (6) Los Alamitos 20-6

8. (NR) JSerra, 18-14

9. (11) La Mirada, 19-6-2

10. (NR) Gahr, 19-10

11. (10) California, 28-5

12. (NR) Etiwanda, 30-5

13. (19) Huntington Beach, 18-8

14. (20) Valley View, 26-6-1

15. (7) Riverside Poly, 24-3-2

16. (NR) Great Oak,17-11-1

17. (9) El Modena, 19-8

18. (14) West Torrance, 24-5

19. (NR) Tesoro, 17-5

20. (NR) Whittier Christian, 22-8

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement