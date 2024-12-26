Prep basketball roundup: Jason Crowe Jr. delivers 55-point performance for Inglewood

Jason Crowe Jr., right, and his father. Crowe scored 55 points for Inglewood in an opening game of the Classic at Damien on Thursday.

The matchup on Thursday in an opening game of the Classic at Damien drew lots of media and fan attention. It featured two high-scoring guards — Jason Crowe Jr. of Inglewood taking on Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth.

Crowe, a junior, delivered a 55-point performance, making 21 of 24 free throws in an 88-84 victory over Chatsworth. Arenas finished with 34 points. Crowe set a record for most points scored in a Damien Classic game.

Jason Crowe just had 55 POINTS in front of Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes 🔥 @ClassicAtDamien @crowezone5 @GilsArenaShow pic.twitter.com/uRfj74KP1H — Overtime (@overtime) December 26, 2024

Crowe and his father, Jason Sr., the head coach, moved from Lynwood to Inglewood this season. Inglewood is 10-4 and Crowe is averaging 36 points a game.

“He was really aggressive,” Jason Sr. said. “He’s more seasoned and stronger.”

Crespi 66, Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty 55: Peyton White paced the Celts with 22 points.

La Mirada 76, Dallas Parish Episcopal 72: Gene Roebuck scored 31 points and Julien Gomez 27 points to send the Matadores into the Platinum Division quarterfinals against Redondo Union at Damien. Redondo defeated Destiny Christian 93-78.

Utah Layton Christian 52, Santa Margarita 51: Kaiden Bailey had 19 points for the Eagles.

Rolling Hills Prep 69, Crean Lutheran 52: Mateo Trujillo finished with 24 points for 11-3 Rolling Hills Prep.

Arcadia 77, Mayfair 74: Noa Eteuati-Edwards had 21 points for Arcadia.

Price 50, King 43: Keshrey Smith had 11 points for Price.

Hart 66, Grant 63: Craig Iron, a 7-foot center, had 21 points for Hart in the overtime win. Champ Merrill scored 25 points for Grant.

Bishop Alemany 57, Glendale 52: Paris Lassiter led Alemany with 24 points.

Calabasas 65, Providence 58: Grayson Coleman had 22 points for Calabasas.

Anaheim Canyon 71, Arizona Prescott 56: Brandon Benjamin scored 29 points for Canyon.

St. Francis 81, Eastside 31: Luke Paulus led St. Francis with 18 points.

Mira Costa 96, Long Beach Wilson 70: Jacob De Armas had 17 points for the unbeaten Mustangs (14-0).

Cleveland 59, Los Amigos 39: Roman Finney had 16 points and Kamari King 15 for Cleveland.

Chaminade 57, Linfield Christian 50: The Eagles (14-2) won in overtime, with Jonas Thurman scoring 24 points.

Manual Arts 60, Kennedy 46: Devin Moody led the Toilers with 26 points.

Camarillo 49, Corona del Mar 48: Cluch free throws from Evan Dela Paz in the final seconds delivered victory to the 13-1 Scorpions.

Oak Hills 61, Shalhevet 53: Aiden Bitran had 32 points for Shalhevet, making six threes.

Girls basketball

Congrats to Brentwood Sr Payton Sugar who eclipsed 1000 points today with a crucial three late in the 4th! Points are only a small fraction of everything you do as a captain of this team. You lead us 1000 different ways! @brentwoodschool @bwoodathletics @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/sb67UFo6Qu — Charles Solomon (@CoachSolomon2) December 26, 2024

Brentwood 52, Texas Sachse 48: In Texas, the Eagles won their opener. Payton Sugar passed 1,000 points in her career.

Sierra Canyon 76, Glendora 35: Ashley Redd scored 28 points for the 10-0 Trailblazers, who rested several of their top players.

