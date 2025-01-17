Prep basketball roundup: Redondo Union closing in on Open Division playoff berth

There’s nothing Reggie Morris can’t do with basketball talent. He won a City Section Open Division title at Fairfax, coached Russell Westbrook at Leuzinger and has won Southern Section titles at Leuzinger, St. Bernard and Redondo Union.

Now back for his second stint as coach at Redondo, Morris has a big goal in mind this season — make the Open Division playoffs.

“That’s where we want to be,” he said.

The Sea Hawks have played a challenging schedule and are on their way to a Bay League championship after a 76-64 road win over Mira Costa on Friday night.

Brayden Miner, the son of former NBA dunk champion Harold Miner, made four threes and finished with 18 points. Hudson Mayes, a Central Michigan commit, had 15 points. Chris Sanders scored 15 points. Devin Wright came off the bench to contribute 13 points.

The Sea Hawks (19-2) were a little inconsistent. They opened a 14-point lead in the first half, but it dwindled to 31-27 at halftime. They surged in the third quarter for a 56-33 cushion, then gave up 11 consecutive points to start the fourth quarter. Mira Costa (19-2) closed to within 63-58 with 3:10 left on two free throws from Jacob De Armas. Then the Sea Hawks took charge again.

“We have bouts of that,” Morris said.

Give Mira Costa credit for hustling and getting back into the game. Eneasi Piuleini had 22 points. Mira Costa started the season with 19 consecutive wins but has lost consecutive games to Anaheim Canyon and the Sea Hawks.

Manual Arts 82, Los Angeles 59: Devin Moody, who scored 64 points earlier this week, had 48 points and 22 rebounds for the Toilers.

Palisades 78, Hamilton 47: Mikal Sims led the Dolphins with 15 points.

Grant 74, Arleta 61: Champ Merrill scored 24 points for the Lancers.

Birmingham 83, Taft 73: Mandell Anthony had 27 points and sophomore Chris Sanabria made three threes to spark the Patriots to the West Valley League win.

Chatsworth 72, El Camino Real 51: Alijah Arenas had 22 points and Taj Unuakhalu added 16 points and 11 rebounds in the West Valley League win.

Damien 69, Los Osos 42: Eli Garner led four scorers in double figures for Damien.

Rancho Cucamonga 65, Chino Hills 50: McKel Shedrick continued his fine play with 20 points and five rebounds for Rancho Cucamonga.

Oaks Christian 56, Westlake 48: The Lions improved to 14-3 and 3-0 in the Marmonte League. Nick Giarrusso had 12 points and Stevie Amar 11.

Calabasas 77, Agoura 48: Grayson Coleman led the Coyotes with 24 points.

San Clemente 60, Trabuco Hills 34: Chase Tolliver scored 15 points as the Tritons improved to 18-4.

Los Alamitos 66, Huntington Beach 30: The Griffins stayed unbeaten in the Sunset League.

AGBU 71, South Hills 42: Isaiah Bennett scored 28 points and had 11 assists for 17-2 AGBU.

La Mirada 89, Mayfair 52: Julien Gomez finished with 24 points for the Matadores (19-4).

Camarillo 49, Oak Park 35: The Scorpions improved to 21-1.

Girls’ basketball

Ontario Christian 87, N.Y. Christ the King 75: At the HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Mass., Kaleena Smith had 26 points and 12 assists and Tatianna Griffin added 26 points and eight assists for 23-1 Ontario Christian.

Hamilton 71, Palisades 63: The Yankees stayed unbeaten in the Western League. Jade Fort led the way with 32 points. Elly Tierney had 22 points for Palisades.

Sierra Canyon 82, Louisville 41: Jerzy Robinson finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the 18-1 Trailblazers.

Mira Costa 46, Redondo Union 33: Kristyn Kim scored 17 points and Kaylee Yeh added 16 points in the Bay League win for Mira Costa. Abby Zimmerman led Redondo Union with 14 points.