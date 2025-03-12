Prep talk: St. Bonaventure’s Matthew Driver is hoping to fly for the Air Force
- Share via
-
As St. Bonaventure offensive lineman Matthew Driver stood near the banquet podium of the Coastal Valley Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame awards presentation, the master of ceremonies, Simi Valley coach Jim Benkert, kept reading off from Driver’s resume and looked astonished.
There is much to admire. He has a 4.29 grade-point average and is seeking an appointment to the Air Force Academy. Between his sophomore and junior years, he completed a course sponsored by the Air Force that gave him 15 hours of flight time, including a solo flight in a Cessna 172.
“I want to be a pilot,” he said.
He wants to study aeronautical engineering. He’s beloved at St. Bonaventure for his many contributions on and off the field. His football career that has lasted more than 10 years is over. “It’s tough giving up the camaraderie and being around my guys,” he said.
He’s headed for big things.
“Being able to be a part of Team America would be amazing,” he said.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.