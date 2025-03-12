Prep talk: St. Bonaventure’s Matthew Driver is hoping to fly for the Air Force

St. Bonaventure offensive lineman Matthew Driver receives recognition at the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame awards banquet in Agoura Hills.

As St. Bonaventure offensive lineman Matthew Driver stood near the banquet podium of the Coastal Valley Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame awards presentation, the master of ceremonies, Simi Valley coach Jim Benkert, kept reading off from Driver’s resume and looked astonished.

There is much to admire. He has a 4.29 grade-point average and is seeking an appointment to the Air Force Academy. Between his sophomore and junior years, he completed a course sponsored by the Air Force that gave him 15 hours of flight time, including a solo flight in a Cessna 172.

“I want to be a pilot,” he said.

He wants to study aeronautical engineering. He’s beloved at St. Bonaventure for his many contributions on and off the field. His football career that has lasted more than 10 years is over. “It’s tough giving up the camaraderie and being around my guys,” he said.

He’s headed for big things.

“Being able to be a part of Team America would be amazing,” he said.

