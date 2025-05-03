Prep talk: L.A. Jordan’s David Sandy will walk on at Sacramento State

Running back David Sandy of L.A. Jordan is headed to Sacramento State.

David Sandy, a standout football and volleyball player at L.A. Jordan who became a community hero, said he plans to walk on at Sacramento State.

He received received a $48,000 scholarship as a Watkins fellow.

Here’s a story from 2023 on Sandy’s impact at Jordan.

Star running back David Sandy of LA Jordan. pic.twitter.com/1xeGlShVqy — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 21, 2023

He led Jordan to the City Section Division II championship as a junior with 2,904 yards rushing and 39 touchdowns. This past season he gained 2,572 yards and scored 28 touchdowns while making 95 tackles.

“It’s refreshing to find an amazing athlete that that brings a hopeful future for our children,” former Jordan coach Derek Benton said last December. “I thank God for his life and his future.” …

Mira Costa will play rival Redondo Union in the Southern Section Division 1 girls’ beach volleyball championship match on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Long Beach City College.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.