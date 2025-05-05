Prep talk: Keisean Nixon of Green Bay Packers returns to Salesian High for honor

Keisean Nixon, the Green Bay Packers’ cornerback and return specialist, was honored by his alma mater, Salesian High.

There was mariachi music, flowers, hugs, laughs and lots of sincere, emotional moments on Saturday night at Salesian High’s annual gala in the school gym that helps raise scholarship funds and honor alumni at the 400 all boys Catholic school in Boyle Heights.

Two NFL players, Keisean Nixon of the Green Bay Packers and Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers, members of Salesian’s 2013 Southern Section championship team, were chosen for the Golden Mustang award that honors alumni and other supporters of the school.

Salesian honoring its two NFL players tonight. Proud graduates. pic.twitter.com/aT340pDzqW — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 4, 2025

Nixon spent his senior year at Salesian and said it changed his life.

The Keisean Nixon story. pic.twitter.com/muNuFaVdzn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 4, 2025

“Never quit,” he said of the lesson he learned. “I never let anyone put me in a box. I stayed true to what I dreamed about my passion to play football. When I sought out my destiny, I chased it. I never gave up. Salesian changed me a lot. I didn’t have structure. I met a lot of people who cared about me. I learned a lot being here.”

It’s the final week of the regular season in high school baseball for the City Section and Southern Section. Playoff pairings will be announced on Saturday for the City Section and Monday for the Southern Section.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

