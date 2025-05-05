Advertisement
Prep talk: Keisean Nixon of Green Bay Packers returns to Salesian High for honor

Keisean Nixon, the Green Bay Packers' cornerback and return specialist, was honored by his alma mater, Salesian High.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

There was mariachi music, flowers, hugs, laughs and lots of sincere, emotional moments on Saturday night at Salesian High’s annual gala in the school gym that helps raise scholarship funds and honor alumni at the 400 all boys Catholic school in Boyle Heights.

Two NFL players, Keisean Nixon of the Green Bay Packers and Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers, members of Salesian’s 2013 Southern Section championship team, were chosen for the Golden Mustang award that honors alumni and other supporters of the school.

Nixon spent his senior year at Salesian and said it changed his life.

“Never quit,” he said of the lesson he learned. “I never let anyone put me in a box. I stayed true to what I dreamed about my passion to play football. When I sought out my destiny, I chased it. I never gave up. Salesian changed me a lot. I didn’t have structure. I met a lot of people who cared about me. I learned a lot being here.”

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

