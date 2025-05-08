Prep talk: Lineman Cooper Javorsky of San Juan Hills is soaring as a college prospect

Lineman Cooper Javorsky of San Juan Hills High has grown to 6 feet 4 1/2 and 295 pounds while becoming a college football prospect.

It was two months ago when junior offensive lineman Cooper Javorsky of San Juan Hills picked up his first college scholarship offer. He’s up to 15 offers and that might double by this fall as college recruiters recognize how impressive he is as a 17-year-old growing to 6 feet 4 1/2 and 295 pounds.

“He’s had a tremendous offseason,” coach Robert Frith said.

Getting stronger in the weight room, eating right and continuing to improve his athleticism have created plenty of opportunities for Javorsky, who also is a heavyweight wrestler and competes in the shotput and discus.

He’s in no hurry to select a college. “I want to meet everyone,” he said.

His older brother, Jake, was a standout linebacker for San Juan Hills before going to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He’ll be advising his “little” brother, but all signs point to Javorsky being this season’s lineman to watch. …

El Camino Real won the City Section Division I tennis championship on Tuesday. …

Former Newbury Park and Utah quarterback Cam Rising, left, fist-bumps Panthers quarterback Brady Smigiel. (Craig Weston)

Former Newbury Park and Utah quarterback Cam Rising is the new offensive coordinator at Newbury Park.

