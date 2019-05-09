Davis Cop of Valencia is named Foothill League player of the year

Senior catcher-infielder Davis Cop of Valencia has been selected the Foothill League player of the year in baseball. He’s headed to UC Santa Barbara.
JD Callahan of West Ranch was named the pitcher of the year.
First-team all-league:
Noah Blythe, Canyon, Jr.; Bobby Garcia, Saugus, Sr.; Hewitt Grissom, Saugus, Sr.; Charles Harrison, Canyon, Sr.; Brock Kleszcz, Valencia, Jr.; Nolan Kutcher, Saugus, Sr.; Garret Monheim, West Ranch, Sr.; Cade Nicol, West Ranch, Sr.; Nicholas Perez, West Ranch, Jr.; Tyler Robitaille, Valencia, Jr.; Mitchell Torres, Valencia, Jr.