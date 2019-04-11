Surging Cleveland rallies for two runs in bottom of the seventh to defeat El Camino Real 3-2

Neither swirling wind nor hard-throwing Cole Kitchen of El Camino Real could cool off a surging Reseda Cleveland baseball team on Wednesday. The Cavaliers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 3-2 win over El Camino Real, their fifth consecutive victory.
Kai Moran, the right-fielder who had to figure out ways to track down fly balls while the wind was blowing, didn’t have any trouble getting a bases-loaded single off Kitchen to score the winning run with two outs.
“We’ve been gritty all year,” coach Sid Lopez said of a team that is 12-6 overall and 3-0 in the West Valley League.
El Camino Real (11-6-1, 2-1) scored two runs in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead. Andy Ambriz had an RBI double and Jadyn Myatt hit a sacrifice fly. That appeared to be enough of a cushion for Kitchen, who struck out six.
But the Cavaliers got singles from Esteban Perez, Dustin Aubry and Ivan Castillo in the seventh to set the stage for a game-winning rally. With three straight wins over El Camino Real and Birmingham, the Cavaliers have put themselves in position to win the West Valley League.
“The kids are learning how to win,” Lopez said.
Birmingham 5, Taft 0: Albert Garcia threw a shutout to earn the 20th win of his high school career. Kevin Olmos and Massai Dorsey each had two hits.
Chatsworth 8, Granada Hills 3: Ryan Petruzates finished with four RBIs.
Poly 3, Monroe 0: Elias Galaviz struck out 11 for the Parrots.
Kennedy 3, Sylmar 2: The Golden Cougars won in 12 innings to keep their Valley Mission League title hopes alive. Manny Gutierrez and Miguel Vasquez each had three hits.
Orange Lutheran 4, JSerra 0: Jonathan Guzman struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings and Chad Born had two hits for the Lancers in the Trinity League victory.
Harvard-Westlake 10, St. Francis 8: Drew Bowser had four RBIs to help keep Harvard-Westlake in first place in the Mission League by a half game over Notre Dame.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Alemany 1: Carter Kessinger threw a four-hitter and Devan Ornelas finished with three RBIs for the Knights.
Loyola 6, Chaminade 3: Wyatt Nelson and Nathan Priestley had two hits apiece for the Cubs.
Damien 4, Rancho Cucamonga 0: The Spartans won their 14th consecutive game and improved to 8-0 in the Baseline League. Daniel Berrera, Connor Bartholomew and Chris Campos combined on a two-hit shutout.
Upland 9, Etiwanda 8: Upland scored a run in the ninth to win the Baseline League game. Gio Del Negro had four RBIs and PJ Torrez had three hits for Etiwanda.
Marina 3, Edison 2: Dylan Holt’s walk-off double in the ninth inning gave Marina the victory.
Huntington Beach 8, Fountain Valley 7: The Oilers scored five runs in the seventh to pull out the victory. Cole DiMarco had a three-run triple in the seventh. Josh Hahn finished with two hits and two RBIs.
El Toro 3, Dana Hills 1: Deangelo Yepez had two hits for El Toro.
Simi Valley 8, Oak Park 0: Andrew Devine struck out nine in four innings. Vincent Cicolello had three hits and two RBIs.
Agoura 4, Moorpark 1: Nick Seyler had three hits and Aaron Suval threw a complete game, allowing two hits while striking out six, to lead Agoura.
Valencia 6, St. Bonaventure 5: Brock Kleszcz had three hits and two RBIs for Valencia, which scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Cypress 19, Placentia Valencia 7: Braden Murphy hit a home run and finished with four RBIs. Elias Rios added three hits and four RBIs.
Great Oak 3, Murrieta Valley 1: Cam Mabee struck out six and threw a four-hitter.
Vista Murrieta 7, Temecula Valley 1: Zach Rodriguez had three hits and Anthony Tulimero added two hits and three RBIs for Vista Murrieta.
Villa Park 11, Esperanza 7: Alex Pimentel finished with three hits and three RBIs for Villa Park in the eight-inning win.
Santa Margarita 4, Servite 1: Milan Tolentino contributed two hits in the Trinity League win. Cade Connoly threw 21/3 innings of no-hit relief.
Mater Dei 11, St. John Bosco 0: The Monarchs got the Trinity League win. Alonzo Tredwell struck out 11.
Bonita 2, Ayala 1: Isaac Mendez struck out six to outduel Joe Naranjo. Marcellus Pearson’s home run in the sixth inning keyed the win that lifted Bonita into first place in the Palomares League.
Glendora 4, Alta Loma 3: Bryan Perez threw six innings and Cade Marshman had two hits.
Capistrano Valley 10, Tesoro 3: Danny Tiotuico went four for four with three RBIs.
Redondo 5, Palos Verdes 0: Andrew Dalquist struck out nine in a three-hit shutout. He also went three for three.
Bishop Amat 6, Cathedral 1: Aaron Brown went three for three. Izeah Muniz allowed no hits in six innings.