High school baseball: Harvard-Westlake, Orange Lutheran advance to championship game

Harvard-Westlake and Orange Lutheran have advanced to Saturday’s championship baseball game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C. Both won two games on Thursday and will meet at 3 p.m. (West Coast time) on Saturday.
Harvard-Westlake defeated Floriday Hagerty 4-0 in the afternoon. Drew Bowser had three hits and Jack Sandifer threw 4 1/3 innings of scoreless pitching.
Pete Crow-Armstrong contributed three hits in the Wolverines’ 6-1 win over Georgia Blessed Trinity, the team that knocked off IMG Academy. Sophomore Christian Becerra made a huge contribution on the mound, allowing just three hits in a complete-game performance.
In the morning, Orange Lutheran defeated Desert Oasis 2-1. Christian Rodriguez threw a complete game, striking out seven. Chad Born had two hits. In the second game, the Lancers defeated Monsignor Pace 12-0. Jonathan Guzman allowed two hits in six innings. Carl Lawson had two hits and two RBIs.
This week, Orange Lutheran was ranked No. 3 and Harvard-Westlake No. 6 in The Times’ rankings.
La Mirada also won two games Thursday to advance to the consolation final. Dominic Martinez had a walk-off single in the seventh for a 3-2 win over Corona del Sol. The Matadors also defeated Christian Brothers 11-5. Jacob Sharp had two doubles and four RBIs. Martinez finished with five hits on the day.
Huntington Beach lost to Monsignore Pace 9-2. The Oilers defeated Desert Oasis 4-3 in nine innings. Josh Hah had two hits and two RBIs.