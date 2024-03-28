Ducks can’t hold lead, fall to the Kraken for the sixth consecutive time

Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz celebrates after scoring past Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal during the first period of the Ducks’ 4-2 loss Thursday night.

Tye Kartye scored the go-ahead goal with 6:57 left in the third period and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Ducks 4-2 on Thursday night to sweep a two-game set.

Jaden Schwartz, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers all had power-play goals for the Kraken, who overcame a 2-1 deficit after allowing two short-handed goals early in the third period. Jared McCann had three assists and Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves.

Seattle has beaten the Ducks six straight times, including a 4-0 win on Tuesday night that snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist and Isac Lundestrom also scored for the Ducks, who are 1-9-1 in their last 11 games. Lukas Dostal stopped 24 shots.

Burakovsky tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal 6:25 into the third. His shot from the point deflected off the stick of Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano and got past Dostal.

Kartye gave Seattle the lead six minutes later, zipping a shot from the point that got through Dostal. It was his first goal since Jan. 13, ending a 25-game streak without a goal.

Beniers added a power-play goal with 4:25 remaining to make it 4-2. It was his 12th of the season.

Seattle broke a scoreless tie 9:03 into the second when Jordan Eberle’s point-blank rebound shot deflected off Schwartz’s stick for a power-play goal. Schwartz was credited with his 13th goal of the season and Eberle picked up his 400th career assist.

Anaheim surged in front early in the third period when Lundestrom and Silfverberg netted their short-handed goals just 44 seconds apart.

Lundestrom received a pass from Silfverberg on a partial breakaway and fired past Grubauer to tie the game at 2:08.

Just moments later, Silfverberg came up with a loose puck in the neutral zone and fired a breakaway shot. Grubauer made the save, but Silfverberg slotted home the rebound for a 2-1 lead at 2:52.

Up next for the Ducks: at Edmonton on Saturday.