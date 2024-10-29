Ducks get two power-play goals and beat the Islanders

Alex Killorn of the Ducks looks to pass the puck during the first period.

Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry scored power-play goals, Lukas Dostal turned aside 41 shots and the Ducks beat the New York Islanders 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Mason McTavish had two assists and Frank Vatrano added an empty-net goal in the final minute and had an assist.

Mathew Barzal scored his second of the season and Ilya Sorokin finished with 19 saves, but the Islanders lost for the third time in their last four games.

Carlsson deflected Vatrano’s shot at 14:05 of the first to open the scoring.

McTavish cleverly slid a puck through the crease to set up Terry on the man advantage at 14:07 of the middle period to extend the Ducks lead to 2-0.

Barzal spoiled Dostal’s shutout attempt with a one-time blast at 5:31 of the third to pull the Islanders within one goal.

The Ducks earned their first win in game three of a four-game trip and will have a six-game homestand after their game in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Islanders forward Pierre Engvall was penalized twice Tuesday, including one infraction in the offensive zone. Engvall, who is in the second year of a seven-year contract, is struggling to earn a consistent spot on the Islanders roster. The Swedish forward was sent to the American Hockey League to begin the season as a “wake-up call,” per Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello, but was recalled recently out of necessity.