Sidney Crosby scores twice to lift Penguins to overtime win over Ducks
Highlights from the Ducks’ 2-1 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby scored his second goal of the game 2:35 into overtime as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ducks 2-1 on Thursday night to end a six-game losing streak.
Crosby found himself in alone on Lukas Dostal and hit the brakes before roofing the puck over the Ducks’ goaltender for the 93rd game-winning goal of his career.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves for Pittsburgh, which outshot the Ducks 46-23. Dostal stopped 44 shots to keep the Ducks in it, but it still wasn’t enough.
Alex Killorn picked up his second goal of the season for the Ducks, who ended a four-game East Coast trip with a 1-2-1 mark.
Anaheim led going into the third period before Crosby tied it with a redirect off a point shot from Matt Grzelcyk 1:47 into the final frame.
Takeaways
Ducks: The 24-year-old Dostal has built off his strong finish to last season. He remained steady while facing near-relentless pressure from the Penguins while finishing with 40-plus saves for the third time in six starts.
Penguins: Pittsburgh needed something positive to happen at the end of a miserable October and responded with a win in front of one of the smallest crowds in the history of PPG Paints Arena.
Key moment: Nedeljkovic made three big saves down the stretch. He turned aside Trevor Zegras with the help of defenseman Marcus Pettersson with 4:25 to go, stoned Cutter Gauthier on a breakaway moments later and stopped a redirect by Pavel Mintyukov in the final seconds to force overtime.
Key stat: 85-12-5 — Pittsburgh’s record during Crosby’s career when their longtime captain scores at least twice.
Up next: The Ducks begin a six-game homestand on Sunday against the Blackhawks, while the Penguins host the Canadiens on Saturday.