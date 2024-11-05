Canucks maintain their dominance over the Ducks

Brock Boeser, Danton Heinen and Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist apiece, and Quinn Hughes recorded his 300th career assist in the Vancouver Canucks’ 5-1 victory over the Ducks on Tuesday night, Vancouver’s sixth consecutive win over the Ducks.

Boeser and former Ducks forward Sherwood scored 57 seconds apart in the first period, turning an early deficit into a lead never relinquished by the Canucks.

Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson also scored and Hughes had three assists for the Canucks, who have won six of eight. Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves.

Olen Zellweger scored a power-play goal early in the first period for the Ducks, who have lost seven of nine. Lukas Dostal stopped 31 shots.

The Ducks are still the lowest-scoring team in the NHL, getting fewer than three goals for the eighth time in 12 games this season. Zellweger’s goal was only Anaheim’s sixth on the power play.

Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko took shots from teammates again after the morning skate, and he could return to practice this week. The Southern California native and 2024 Vezina Trophy finalist hasn’t played this season because of a knee injury incurred late last season.

After an 0-1-2 start to the season, Vancouver has earned a point in seven of eight games. Hughes was outstanding once again, and the Canucks outclassed the Ducks on both ends.