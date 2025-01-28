Mason McTavish leads Ducks past the Seattle Kraken

Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas, left, throws Seattle right wing Eeli Tolvanen down in the third period.

Mason McTavish scored the tying goal early in the second period and assisted on Robby Fabbri’s go-ahead goal 4:35 later, sending the Ducks to a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Ducks, who took the lead for good with three goals in the first eight minutes of the second. The Ducks have won three straight after losing seven of eight and have scored at least five goals in three consecutive games.

McTavish, Fabbri, LaCombe and Vatrano each finished with a goal and an assist. Ryan Strome had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Advertisement

Eeli Tolvanen, Mitchell Stephens, Jaden Schwartz and Shane Wright scored for the Kraken. Philipp Grubauer turned away 17 shots.

McTavish tied it 3-3 at 1:04 of the second to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games. Fabbri scored at 5:39 to put Anaheim ahead, and LaCombe made it 5-3 at 7:58.

Wright cut it to 5-4 with a power-play goal at 6:15 of the third, but Vatrano scored an empty-netter with 1:16 left to seal it.

Advertisement

Terry scored 1:23 into the game, but Seattle responded quickly as Tolvanen and Stephens scored to give the Kraken a 2-1 lead.

Gauthier tied it before Schwartz put Seattle back in front with his team-high 17th goal at 14:01 of the first.