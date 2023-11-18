Kings dominate first period and don’t look back in win over Blues

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington stops a shot by Kings captain Anze Kopitar during the second period of the Kings’ 5-1 win Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and the Kings defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Saturday night.

Quinton Byfield, Blake Lizotte, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings, who have won consecutive home games after winning just one of their first seven. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

Jake Neighbours scored late, and Jordan Binnington gave up five goals on 30 shots for St. Louis. The Blues were rocked for the second straight game, following a 5-1 pasting by the San José Sharks on Thursday.

The Kings scored at least four goals for the ninth time in 16 games, pummeling the Blues for four in the opening 15:20 of the first period.

Byfield scored on the power play 2:25 in, and Lizotte capitalized on a turnover by Brayden Schenn 19 seconds later to put Los Angeles up 2-0.

Kempe got his eighth goal on a short-handed breakaway midway through the period, and Dubois finished the barrage with a one-timer from a knee.

Fiala scored for the second straight game, notching the fifth goal for Los Angeles with 24 seconds left in the second period.

The five goals given up by Binnington matched his season high set Oct. 27 against Vancouver.

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, who had the secondary assist on Fiala’s goal, played in his 1,111th game to tie Dave Taylor for third-most in team history.

Neighbours broke up the shutout bid with 3:54 remaining.

Up next for the Kings: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.